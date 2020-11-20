Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, November 20- with Adam Pascal, Eva Noblezada and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 20, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SOUND BITES Streaming Live - Three new 10-minute musicals, plus interviews with their creators! Free to attend; reservations required. This week's shows are: LETTERS FROM MAY (Music by Kristoffer Bjarke, Lyrics by Kara Cutruzzula) HUMPTY'S HATCHING DAY (​Music by Steve Wallace, Book and Lyrics by Kenny Harmon) RISE (​Book and Lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella, Music by Ernie Bird) click here

The Gaze... No Homo - In between BLM protests and existential quarantine queries, writer/creator Larry Powell adapted his play (2020/2021 Eugene O'Neill NPC finalist) into a new media series. No Homo is the first in Powell's The Gaze cycle of plays that examines the process of building culturally specific and queer works of color in certain historically white spaces. The story of an openly Black queer artist as he navigates the rehearsal process at a very white American theater festival, The Gaze tackles hard topics head on. It wrestles with the question, "Why strain to be free under a gaze fixed on your imprisonment, when it's you who is holding the key?". The Fountain Theatre's new digital platform, Fountain Stream, has partnered with Powell and Angelica Robinson of Tell Me a Story Productions to present this bold, funny episodic tragicomedy for our times, a 12-part, multi-platform online experience unlike anything audiences have seen before. click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Adam Pascal. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

6:00 PM

The Black Queen Screen Tests - An ALL-BLACK, online production built to elevate the theatricality of this virtual playing space and explore the "live". And on November, 20th, 2020, after a series of in-house workshops, the Tank will host a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor is created and entirely run by a team of BLACK creative artists, artisans, and technicians. This musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational black, queer story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from Dinah Washington's catalogue are celebrated - while new, hybrid, virtual theater positions are created and built by an ALL BLACK TEAM! click here

If the Fates Allow Listening Party - Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records will host a virtual listening party in celebration of the release of If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album. The party will feature Hadestown's iconic trio, The Fates - Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad; songwriter and Hadestown music director Liam Robinson, and album producer and Hadestown's Tony Award®-winning orchestrator Todd Sickafoose. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Eva Noblezada - On Friday, November 20 at 7pm, two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert. Eva Noblezada was discovered by a top New York casting agent when she was still in high school. Most recently, she originated the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, a performance for which she received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was also nominated for her Broadway debut performance as Kim in Cameron Mackintosh's epic Miss Saigon revival, at age 21! Ms. Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film "Yellow Rose," about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE. click here

Party at the End of the World - Let's party until the world ends! All We Have to Fear: Party at the End of the World is a new, online, immersive show featuring mysteries, ancient Gods stranded on Earth, and the most rambunctious, out of their depth, partiers this side of a Dionysus-fueled rager. Join us from the comfort of your own couch. All We Have to Fear is hosted on gather.town, an 8-bit style video hosting site. Audience requirements include a laptop or desktop with audio and video streaming as well as Firefox or Chrome. Headphones are also required. click here

Last Gasp WFH - Last Gasp WFH looks for ways we might catch our breath in these times of global uncertainty, considering our 'last acts,' whether personal, political or environmental. Written and performed by Peggy Shaw and Lois Weaver of Split Britches, it is a series of verbal and physical essays that playfully dances through the dangerous intersections of permanence and impermanence, interdependence and care, knowledge and experience, narcissism and echoes. click here

Plenty To Be Thankful For (A Thanksgiving Variety Show) - Opera star Stephanie Blythe, joined by her dear friends and fellow opera stars Anthony Roth Costanzo and Karen Slack, heralds in the holidays with a "Plenty to be Thankful For" joyful and meaningful Thanksgiving variety show and sing-along streamed from her home in the Poconos on Friday, November 20. Hilarious, intelligent, and empathetic, Ms. Blythe and her blue ukulele will share the happiness and connection she feels onstage through this incredible event filled with music, revelry, and memory - and, most importantly, gratitude. The concert will include beloved selections from the American songbook and the world premiere of a new song by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer William Bolcom, setting poetry by Ms. Blythe to music. Blythe's performance of this timeless repertoire pays a special, personal tribute to her grandfather, who had a great love for the American songbook. These songs are the soundtrack to her memories of visiting him. click here

Saving Wonderland (presented by Seize the Show) - What happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? Find out in Seize The Show's exciting step forward in live performance gaming. In this innovative new adventure, the audience is plunged back down the rabbit hole as Alice herself, choosing the direction of the story in this fantastical re-thinking of the popular classic. Filled with beloved characters and mind-bending puzzles, the familiar turns peculiar as you search for missing gears from the White Rabbit's watch in order to restore order to Wonderland and help save the day.A new, family-friendly adventure like you've never experienced it before - live, interactive and in real time! With numerous possible endings, your choices control the story and guide the action to turn back the hands of time over and over and over again. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites Starring Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, Erin Morley, Karen Cargill, Karita Mattila, David Portillo, and Jean-François Lapointe, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From May 11, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - BEETLEJUICE Reunion with Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, David Josefsberg, Will Blum and Leslie Kritzer. ​ ​ click here

ACT of CT presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Last Five Years was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. This emotionally powerful and intimate musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress (played by Katie Diamond), and Jamie, a budding novelist (played by Daniel C. Levine). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), this modern 90-minute musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to the Irish Rep digital stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot," "The Unnamable," and "Texts for Nothing" - will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

The Night Watcher - Originally presented in our 2009/2010 Season at 59E59, The Night Watcher is an auto-biographical, one-woman play by actress-playwright Charlayne Woodard. Simultaneously a best friend, advisor, confidant, and sage to the many young people who call her "Auntie," Charlayne Woodard is childless only by biological standards. Told with penetrating grace and candor, Woodard beautifully weaves together stories of the ordinary and extraordinary ways she has mentored the children in her life. Declared "thoughtful, vivid, entertaining, and poignant" in its original run, The Night Watcher is an intimate look at the various definitions of parenthood. click here

Rule of 7x7: November Edition - Now running for six years, RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 writers. For each round of 7x7, each writer devises one rule & then each creates a new short play incorporating ALL 7 rules.... Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. click here

Italian & American Playwrights Project Announces Video Podcasts of New Plays Under Consideration - Italian & American Playwrights Project announces fifteen video podcasts of new plays to be considered for NEW PLAYS FROM ITALY vol.4 will be online through December 1, 2020 at 11:59pm. While the American Advisory Board will be selecting four plays for the third edition of the Italian and American Playwrights Project, a popular vote will reward the public's favorite play with the reading of the original script during the 3rd edition of the Project at Italian Cultural Institute of New York, partner of the Italian & American Playwrights Project since the very beginning. Participating is simple: visit https://www.italianandamericanplaywrightsproject.com/ipp-3rd-edition-_-nomination, read the bio of the authors, the synopsis, and the first pages of the translation for each play, watch the 15 short readings then vote for your favorite play. click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

9:00 PM

Luba Mason's Triangle In Concert - Broadway and Recording Artist Luba Mason has just released her 4th new solo album titled TRIANGLE, which is a wholly unique, vibrant, new line-up that some call unprecedented using just voice, vibraphone, and bass! This concert is the live capture of that recording session including the amazing Joe Locke on Vibes, the incredible James Genus on Bass, and produced by longtime Prince collaborator, Renato Neto. Luba Mason is a two-time Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk-nominated actress most recently seen in the critically-acclaimed 2020 B'way production of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (shut down by the pandemic on March 12th), as well as 8 other B'way, shows including CHICAGO, JEKYLL & HYDE, THE CAPEMAN, and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS...to name a few. Straddling two worlds, Luba has also worked and recorded with jazz greats Al Jarreau, Jimmy Haslip, Randy Brecker, Hubert Laws, and Dori Caymmi and performed in numerous International Jazz Festivals and at Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and her husband Ruben Blades. LUBA MASON'S TRIANGLE in CONCERT was filmed at an intimate gathering of invited friends, family, and fans at Manhattan's renowned Power Station studio at Berklee NYC. Triangle exemplifies the passion for fresh perspectives and unexpected choices that led Luba to trademark the "Mixtura" name. As a reviewer noted, "the material is jaw-droppingly diverse." Luba pulled the program from pop classics by the Beatles and Paul Simon to a Monk standard, a Slovak folk song, and a recent Broadway hit, and surely the first time that Brazilian legend Antonio Carlos Jobim and heavy metal band System of a Down have been represented in the same repertoire. Add to that the surprising instrumentation and we think you will agree we have a concert that is absolutely gorgeous in its unfamiliarity while remaining vividly engaging. This event is sponsored by The Power Station at Berklee NYC, Good Idea Slovakia, Morell Wine Company, and Girl From The North Country on Broadway. "Vocalist Luba Mason's as comfortable acting on stage as she is singing in a vocal booth, and equally adept at interpreting Brazilian music as she is reassessing chart-topping Stateside hits." - DownBeat. "A bass and vibraphone rhythm section is rarely employed. Based on this outing from Genus and Locke one might wonder why. They fitted like a glove, played off each other really well, and their collective sound was spot on. As for Mason, is there any song or type of song she can't sing and turn into exactly what she wants it to be? A uniquely gifted and talented woman for certain." - ***1/2 All About Jazz Triangle Program: 1. Bach, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monae 2. Haled's Song About Love 3. Ticket to Ride 4. Waters of March 5. Ceresne 6. In Walked Bud 7. Inolvidable 8. Toxicity 9. Say It 10. 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover Luba Mason | vocals Joe Locke | vibraphone James Genus | acoustic and electric bass Samuel Torres | percussion Produced by Renato Neto and Luba Mason Video Producer: Luba Mason Director/Editor/Cinematography: Simon C.F. Yu Camera Crew: Nikki Birch, Tariq Khan click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

Great Performances presents Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn - Roundabout Theatre Company's dazzling 2016 Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn starring Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu, was captured live at the Roundabout's Studio 54. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, choreographed by Denis Jones and featuring classic songs, including "Shaking the Blues Away," "Heat Wave" and "White Christmas," Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of Broadway-as well as his fiancé and dance partner Lila-to settle down at an old farmhouse in Connecticut. Jim's luck takes a turn for the better when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together, they turn the farmhouse into a seasonal inn with show-stopping performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe presents #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

