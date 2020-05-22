Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 22- with James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 22, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Standard Time

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Stretch & Strength - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Disney Sing-A-Long w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lauren Molina (and Noodle!) click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Cry Baby reunion with James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley, Christopher J. Hanke, Alli Mauzey, Harriet Harris, Chester Gregory II & Feel Good Friday click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Pop-Up Classroom. Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making using simple materials found at home. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Finding Neverland Workshop NEW** w/ Billy Tighe - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

NYTW TEACHING THEATRE ONLINE: Trauma-Informed Pedagogy- NYTW Education Associate Adam Odsess-Rubin will interview NYU Drama Therapy Program Director Dr. Nisha Sajnani about taking care of students in the midst of a crisis, the potential power of theatre for radical healing, and how teachers can use artistic tools to help students face new challenges with creativity. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Wicked Workshop w/ Charlie Sutton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Dominique Kelley click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - HOME EDITION - Alexandra Silber is back with a brand new live quarantine edition of I Wish! Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights. Until tonight. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Mozart's Idomeneo Starring Nadine Sierra, Elza van den Heever, Alice Coote, and Matthew Polenzani, conducted by James Levine. From March 25, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, college students take the stage! click here

Stars in the House - The Men Of Desperate Housewives with James Denton, Ricardo Antonio Chavira, Kevin Rahm, Tuc Watkins with more click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - Christopher Wheeldon's Liturgy, filmed on April 25, 2017. Featuring Maria Kowroski and Jared Angle. Christopher Wheeldon's Carousel (A Dance), filmed on September 29, 2018. Featuring Lauren Lovette and Tyler Angle with Emilie Gerrity, Peter Walker, Kristen Segin, and Ralph Ippolito. Introduced by choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Des McAnuff! click here

#LAOAtHome - Home Premiere: Coffee with Conlon click here

Joe's Pub Live - Sarah Stiles stars opposite Kevin James in the new Netflix comedy THE CREW. She is also one of the stars in the critically acclaimed EPIX Original Series GET SHORTY. She is a two time Tony nominee for her role as "Sandy" in the Broadway production of TOOTSIE and her performance as "Jessica" in HAND TO GOD. She is currently recurring on Showtime's BILLIONS and voiced the character "Spinel" in STEVEN UNIVERSE: THE MOVIE. click here

La MaMa Downtown Variety: Take 9- Artists for this weekend: John Kinzel, Jon Kinzel, Víctor Martínez, Mallory Catlett with Jim Findlay and G Lucas Crane

with video art by Fabiola Ferrero. Hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman. click here

The Tank Rule of 7x7- 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they're taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the zoom link. click here

Saturday, May 23

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - Stars and Stripes Ballet Break. Get moving and feel patriotic! This 20-minute Ballet Break, led by NYCB dancer Alexa Maxwell, focuses on Balanchine's rousing 1954 ballet set to marches by John Philip Sousa. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Reading Music (Part III) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with James Brown III click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Gabrielle Ruiz click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays in the House: Re-airing THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED: By Douglas Carter Beane. Starring Julie White, Johnny Galecki, Neal Huff and Zoe Lister-Jones click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Abby C. Smith click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Mauricio Martinez - After starring on Broadway as Emilio Estefan and headlining the 1st National Tour of On Your Feet! for a year, Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television (currently starring in the Emmy Winning NBC Universo's "El Vato" on Netflix), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold out debut two years ago and his sold out evening last year with his solo concert De México To Broadway, where he takes the audience on a musical journey of his life & multifaceted career...and his "love affair" with New York. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Gounod's Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 10, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends click here

Joe's Pub Live - Dreamy 30's Shanghai Pop-Jazz inspired by Gary Lucas' celebrated album The Edge of Heaven, which rose to #1 on the World Music Charts. An intriguing fusion of Eastern and Western musical styles mingles with new Mandarin versions of classics by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and Jeff Buckley. Grammy-nominated guitar legend Gary Lucas (Captain Beefheart, Jeff Buckley) has been called "one of the best and most original guitarists in America" by Rolling Stone. click here

The Tank Rule of 7x7- 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they're taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the zoom link. click here

Sunday, May 24

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids- Soul Science Kids. A seamless blend of fun grooves and empowering tunes that draws from soul, funk, hip-hop, interactive digital experiences, and more. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Escape to Margaritaville Workshop NEW** w/ Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Jr: DO YOU READ ME?: By Kat Funkhouser. Starring Amaya Braganza (The King and I), Savvy Crawford (Amelie), Hudson Flynn and Gregory Diaz IV ("In the Heights" film) and Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Snack & Chat with Noah Weisberg click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #HumanityInConcert. Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert each Sunday at 3 pm. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Auditioning and Directing w/ Sammi Cannold - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #MemorialForUsAll- Kelli O'Hara leads the fourth Memorial for Us All, a weekly community remembrance in the form of a short concert honoring and celebrating those who have left us too soon. click here

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Massenet's Manon Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 7, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - TBA click here

