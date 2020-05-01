Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 1- with Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, Lauren Molina and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 1, 2020.

What can you watch today?

11:30am- Declan Egan performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer. Watch here!

12:00pm- Lauren Molina leads Broadway Song and Story Time with Broadway Babysitters.

1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn. Watch here!

1:30pm- Vicky Vox performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Julie Kent!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with special guest host Sierra Boggess. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On continues with his 50th Birthday Concert. It will be available for 48 hours here!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home continues with Theater performer and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Jeffrey Boerwinkle, or Mr. B for short, takes children and families through a fun, all-ages theater workshop. Watch here!

3:30pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis with BroadwayWorld's Weekend Warmup. Watch here!

5:00pm- Dominique Kelley leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

5:30pm- Lincoln Center at Home presents Joe Iconis at American Songbook with guests include Betty Buckley and Annie Golden. Check it out on Facebook Live here!

6:00pm- Broadway Jackbox returns tonight with The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Carlos Valdes, and Andy Mientus. Tune in on Tiltify and Twitch!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with I AM WOMAN: A CONCERT FOR FEMALE EMPOWERMENT. Watch the show live here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Aida

(starring Leontyne Price, Fiorenza Cossotto, James McCracken, and Simon Estes, conducted by James Levine). Watch here!

8:00pm- LaMaMa hosts Downtown Variety: Take 7 with Belarus Free Theatre, Nick Demopoulos, Decoder Duo performed by Jim Findlay and G Lucas Crane, directed by Mallory Catlett, with video art by Naama Zarfaty Hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with the cast of The Goodbye Girl! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Krysta Rodriguez. Watch here!

8:00pm- NYC Ballet continues its digital season with George Balanchine's Ballo Della Regina, filmed on May 12, 2016, and Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain Pas de Deux, filmed on October 9, 2012. Featuring Megan Fairchild and Anthony Huxley in Ballo Della Regina and Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall in After the Rain Pas de Deux. Introduced by Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home- Frankenstein

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Marcus sings from her living room!

Child stars unite & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld Rewinds with Pygmalion!

Get your workout on with MFF!

Ben counts down his favorite Sondheim!

Ridge chats with Paige!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You