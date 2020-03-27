Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, March 27- with Cheyenne Jackson, Mandy Gonzalez and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 27, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Danielle Steers performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

11:00am- Lisa Helmi Johanson leads Broadway Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.

12:30pm- Steph Parry performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- Abby Smith leads Broadway Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.

1:00pm- Primary Stage hosts first Lunch and Learn Playwright Prompt with Kate Moira Ryan. Tune it here!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring Andréa Burns and Mandy Gonzalez. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with Rabbi Avram Mlotek presenting Spiritual Resistance During the virus. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

3:00pm- Jai'len Josey leads Broadway Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- Richard Ridge chats with Cheyenne Jackson on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge. Watch right here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Jean Louisa Kelly and Emily Walton. Watch here!

6:00pm- Michael Feinstein debuts Music and Conversations with stories about The Wizard of Oz. Watch here at BroadwayWorld!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues #54BelowatHome with archive performances from David Yazbek. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Götterdämmerung (starring Deborah Voigt, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Waltraud Meier, Jay Hunter Morris, Iain Paterson, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by Fabio Luisi). Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Colleen Ballinger/Miranda Sings. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

Hampstead Theatre's I And You, starring Maisie Williams

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Block, Arcelus, Porter and more visit Stars in the House!

Stanley and Halper sing from their living room!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with On the 20th Century!

Bundy sings from the vault!

Broadway Break(down) visits Wicked!





