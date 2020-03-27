VIDEO: Cheyenne Jackson Stops By for Debut Episode of Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 4pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tomorrow, March 27, be sure to drop in as he chats with beloved stage and screen star Cheyenne Jackson. Watch live, right here at 4pm EST!

Cheyenne Jackson is a Grammy-nominated stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter. He was most recently seen on FX's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Disney's Descendants 3.

Jackson made his film debut in 2005 in the short film Curiosity and has since appeared in The Green, Hysteria, Photo Op, and the Oscar-nominated United 93. A veteran of the theatre, Jackson most recently finished a critically-acclaimed run of The Most Happy Fella at New York City Center. He previously starred on Broadway opposite Henry Winkler and Alicia Silverstone in David West Read's play The Performers at the Longacre Theatre. Among his Broadway credits include roles in the revival of Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award nomination), Xanadu (Drama Desk & Drama League Award nominations), All Shook Up (Theatre World Award, Drama League & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Aida, and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

On television, Jackson was seen in the guest-starring role of Danny Baker in NBC's critically-acclaimed comedy series "30 Rock" for four seasons. He has appeared as Dustin Goolsby in Fox's "Glee" as well as Larry David's trainer Terry in the final season of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." His additional television credits include roles in "Family Practice," "Life on Mars," "Local Talent," "Ugly Betty," "Law and Order," "It Takes a Village," and "Royal Pains."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You