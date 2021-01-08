Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, January 8- with Donna McKechnie, Isaac Mizrahi and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 8, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Modulation - Art is how we process the world around us. It opens up avenues of thought, imagination, wonder, and reckoning. PROTOTYPE presents MODULATION, a creative investigation on the strands that weave together our lives over this past tumultuous and revelatory year. A digital, self-guided exploration of these distanced times created by thirteen of the most provocative and diverse voices in the contemporary music idiom; MODULATION leads you through the themes of ISOLATION, IDENTITY, and FEAR, with the connection of BREATH. An electrifying auditory and visual journey of new creations awaits. As our society, country and world continue to exist in a form of suspended animation, we persevere through distance in search of humanity. We reflect on the long days behind us and reveal some answers through this creative effort. The voices of artists show us the hope and the irrepressible power of music to provide comfort and instigate contemplation of ourselves, our art, our world. There will be an exclusive event following the January 8 premiere, discussion groups on January 11 at 5pm ET and January 15 at 11am ET. Commissioned, Developed, and Produced by PROTOTYPE click here

5:00 PM

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jane Bunnell, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze; Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 25, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE - Isaac Mizrahi presents a special virtual concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who coined him "...a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy." Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted seven seasons of The Isaac Mizrahi Show, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Mizrahi has directed several theatrical productions including A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the annual presentation of Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub and The McCarter Theatre, to name a few of many venues. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019. All events in the Isaac @ Café Carlyle series only are available On Demand for 30 Days following the premiere event. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating Donna McKechnie and The American Dance Machine with Nikki Feirt Atkins, Darius Barnes, Taeler Cyrus, Alex Debarr, Douglas Denoff, Alyssa Epstein, Sara Esty, Jess LeProtto, Donna McKechnie, Sarah Meahl and Georgina Pazcoguin click here

Simone Dinnerstein performs Schumann, Glass, Satie, and Couperin with Music Worcester - Celebrated pianist Simone Dinnerstein presents a solo recital from her home studio on January 8th, presented by Music Worcester. Dinnerstein's program includes Schumann's Arabesque in C Major, Op. 18 and Kreisleriana, Op. 16, Glass's Mad Rush, Satie's Gnossienne No. 3, and Couperin's Les Barricades Mystérieuses and Le Tic-Toc-Choc, ou Les Maillotins. It will stream from January 8 at 8pm through January 10 at 8pm. click here

9:00 PM

LAZARUS - To remember David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his untimely death, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the stream of the London production of Lazarus, captured live on stage. The streaming will be available for three performances only. This will be the UK premiere of the filmed version of this remarkable show. Lazarus includes songs from Bowie's iconic catalogue as well as new songs written for the stage including the title song, Lazarus. click here

11:00 PM

UNCa?oeED - As a battle between good and evil wages on, a motley crew of misfit superheroes must band together to ensure humanity's survival, and prevent an imminent doomsday from occurring. The only question is, will they be able to conquer their own demons and save the world from the apocalypse before time runs out? click here