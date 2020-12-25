Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, December 25 with Joe Iconis, Betty Buckley, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 25, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

Dick Whittington - Dick Whittington, a hilarious and heartfelt new version of the classic tale that's packed with the cheekiest of jokes, the chattiest of animals, the awesomest of songs and the messiest of silliness. It's been freshly updated by Jude Christian and Cariad Lloyd for 2020. click here

12:00 PM

Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays - Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the original voice of Anastasia. Liz will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. click here

SAVE WEST BANK CAFE VIRTUAL TELETHON - Writer, and West Bank loyalist, Joe Iconis hopped on board as a producer and the team is setting out to raise enough funds to pay off the 2020 debt, incurred solely from the pandemic, and pay West Bank's rent for 2021 to give them time to get back on their feet. With a GoFundMe - https://gf.me/u/zcf2fw - in place and slew of talent lining up to provide holiday content for the event, everyone is hoping to produce a miracle on 42nd St. A select list of talent scheduled to participate* include: Betty Buckley, Debra Messing, Martha Plimpton, Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Joe Iconis (composer Be More Chill), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldan), Lewis Black (Comedy Central, HBO's "Black on Broadway"), Kevin Chamberlain (Suessical, The Prom), Megan Hilty ("Smash," Wicked), Kerry Butler (Hairspray, Beetlejuice), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Leslie Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Robber Bridegroom), Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Jacki Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), Alison Fraser (Secret Garden, Gypsy), Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young (Hair, "American Idol"), Cheri Oteri ("Saturday Night Live"), BenDeLeCreme ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Isaac Mizrahi (fashion designer), Perez Hilton (Celebrity Blogger, NEWSical), David Eigenberg (Sex and the City), Dylan Baker (Happiness, Road to Perdition), Warren Leight (Tony winning playwright, Side Man), and many more stars from stage and screen to be announced in the following days. click here

1:00 PM

Fiddler on the Roof Traditional Christmas Screening - The Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival and the Los Angeles Jewish Journal Present: Christmas Day with "Fiddler on the Roof" The traditional Christmas show and sing along is now online with an exclusive Q&A. discussion on "Fiddler, the behind-the-scenes!" The LA Jewish Film Festival wants to wish everyone HAPPY HOLIDAYS with this UNIQUE and very special LAJFF online event. Watch "FIDDLER ON THE ROOF" on Netflix on Christmas Eve to keep that tradition alive! THEN... join the LA Jewish Film Festival online (sign up at lajfilmfest.org) for an exclusive Q&A webinar about the film, "FIDDLER'S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN, The Untold Story of Norman Jewison's"Fiddler on the Roof" It all happens on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2020, Christmas Day! at 1:00 pm PST (4:00 pm EST) This program is free but registration is required. Register for the Q&A webinar via the home page on the LAJFilmFest.org web site today. And please sign up for direct email alerts. LAJFF continues to bring new film events to our growing online community as we continue to look forward to the day when we can return to a joyous theater experience sometime in 2021. More about the Q&A: The discussion is with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Daniel Raim, (the director of the critically acclaimed "Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story," LAJFF festival winner 2017,) producer Sasha Berman and writer Michael Sragow as they talk about their film, "FIDDLER'S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN." Be among the first audience to have the privilege to see a sneak-peek of this compelling work-in-progress as they premiere an exclusive 16-minute excerpt of the film. "FIDDLER'S JOURNEY" goes behind the scenes of the beloved classic and captures producer-director Norman Jewison's (now 94) quest to give the iconic musical "Fiddler on the Roof" new life on the big screen. It reveals how he struggled to recreate the lost world of Eastern European Jewry while telling a universal story about the importance of family, the fragility of tradition, and the systematic oppression and expulsion of a minority population. Q&A will include Academy Award Nominated director Daniel Raim, producer Sasha Berman and writer Michael Sragow click here

5:30 PM

Crossroads - CROSSROADS is about love, passion, past regrets, and new beginnings. Featuring six short plays, both drama and comedy, they include Drenched, Stuck, Tissues, The Lecture, California King Size, and Birthdays. CROSSROADS cast features Matthew Boston (Regional: They Promised Her the Moon. TV: "Elementary"), Christian Conn (Broadway: Desire Under the Elms), Tracey Conyer Lee (Off-Broadway: Bedbugs: The Musical, Sistas, The Musical), Jennifer Dorr White (Off-Broadway: Call Me Waldo. TV: "Blindspot"), Lynda Gravatt (Off-Broadway's Little Foxes; The Bounty Hunter), Renata Hinrichs (OBIE winner. Einstein's Dreams.), PJ Johnnie (TV Series "Dependence"), Rita Rehn (Best Actress, New Jersey Theatre Critic Award. Broadway: Nine; Regional: Heisenberg), Sturgis Warner (Off-Broadway Babette's Feast. Specializes in new plays), and Keona Welch (Netflix's "Orange is the New Black"). click here

7:00 PM

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas - "Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas" celebrates the holiday traditions experienced by a young person of Mexican immigrant parents growing up in New York City. Told with folk and contemporary dance and music, the unique story and production explores dual cultural identity experienced by young often 1st generation Americans. The young person lives traditions from Aztec-inspired dance to Christmas carols and tries to bring their two worlds together. In a dream, they imagine the fusion of Mariachi music with Tchaikovsky, folk dance with ballet, and the wonderment of their two cultures. But a tempting character preaches the separation of these customs, and the youngster must choose. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel Starring Christine Schäfer, Alice Coote, Rosalind Plowright, Philip Langridge, and Alan Held, conducted by Vladimir Jurowski. From January 1, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Christmas Day with Charles Busch, Jack Plotnick and Brenda Braxton. click here