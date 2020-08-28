Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, August 28- with Sierra Boggess, Linda Lavin, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 28, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Sierra Boggess! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Elizabeth Stanley - How do I think about singing when I'm trying to ACT? What does it mean to have "good technique?" How do I navigate my "break"? What do you think about a Mix vs. Head Voice?? So many QQQQs! Let's get some AAAAs! In this class we will apply classical voice techniques to theatre repertoire. Come prepared with a cut of your favorite show tune! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - West African Dance Workshop with Ms. Yvonne (Episode 68)- Explore and perform traditional West African dances, with a close look at levels in choreographies click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Costume Month! | Megan Bowers - Join Megan for a discussion/Q&A about the inner workings of a Broadway wardrobe department. Learn about the various wardrobe positions and the vital role they each play in making the costume designer's vision come to life show after show. We'll discuss how the costumes are maintained and cared for, how the actors are able to change so quickly, and the unique relationship between actor and dresser. click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

The Ballad of Emmett Till - The original director and cast of our award-winning 2010 LA Premiere of THE BALLAD OF EMMETT TILL by Ifa Bayeza will reunite for a finely produced, live-streamed reading of the play on the 65th anniversary of Till's murder. In August, 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was visiting relatives in Money, Mississippi when he was accused of whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman who was a cashier at a grocery store. Four days later, Bryant's husband Roy and his half-brother J.W. Milam kidnapped Till, beat him and shot him in the head. The men were tried for murder, but an all-white, male jury acquitted them. Till's murder and open casket funeral galvanized the emerging Civil Rights movement. Bryant recanted her story in 2017, admitting that the court testimony she gave more than six decades prior was false and stating "Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him." click here

Live with Atlantic | Creators' Cut - View selections from past Atlantic productions alongside the intrepid artists who built the world, and then stick around as they discuss transforming the work from a 2D page to the live stage! Featuring the playwright and director behind Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven: Stephen Adly Guirgis and John Ortiz. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Special guest Tony and Golden Globe winner, actress and singer Linda Lavin click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital with Andrew Owens click here

The Ballad of Emmett Till - The original director and cast of our 2010, multiple award-winning production of The Ballad of Emmett Till by Ifa Bayeza will reunite for a finely produced, live-streamed reading of the play on the 65th anniversary of Till's murder. click here

LimeFest: FemFilm Festival - Alternate Realities - The FemFilm Festival screens short films written, directed and starring women. This year's cross-genre theme, Alternate Realities, showcases surreal work that comments on the strange realities of modern life. The FemFilm Festival was founded in 2019 by Francesca Pazniokas, and this year will be co-curated by Felicia Lobo. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 15, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Jeff Daniels Online and Unplugged - Join Emmy award-winning and Tony® nominated actor, director, singer/song-writer Jeff Daniels on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 8:00pm, for an intimate concert experience full of original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell - and plenty of smiles. Following the concert Jeff will do a short Q & A. click here

Stars in the House - Shaina Taub and Peter Shane click here

Joe's Pub Live - Please join Morley and Chris Bruce for an acoustic exploration of beauty, interdependence and revolutionary love. Chris Bruce is a uniquely genuine and visionary presence in music today as a multi-instrumentalist, producer, writer, recording and touring musician. Chris is a long time collaborator with Meshell Ndegeocello and My Brightest Diamond and has worked with many luminaries such as Seal, Toshi Reagon, Lizz Wright, Joe Henry, and Trevor Horn. Morley weaves the threads of jazz, soul, and folk traditions into a singular tapestry of vocal and acoustic splendor - the sound wave of a life lived with uncommon devotion to human rights and environmental justice. click here

8:30 PM

The Pursuit of Happiness: A BoHo Exploration of Freedom - BoHo Theatre's The Pursuit of Happiness is a virtual, streaming cabaret that showcases the relationships that artists of color have with freedom through song, stories, and artistic expression. Whether you have been given permission to be free or you fight for freedom every waking moment, everyone has a unique perspective on this subject. click here

