Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 19-20- with Adam Pascal, Josh Groban and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, December 19-20, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, December 19

8:00 AM

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

A Candlelight Christmas - The Washington Chorus presents its beloved annual holiday tradition in a series of livestreamed performances that celebrate the spirit of the Christmas season with joy, reflection, and plenty of holiday cheer. Re-imagined as a socially distanced chamber chorus concert led by TWC Artistic Director Eugene Rogers, members of The Washington Chorus are joined by organ, bells, and other instruments of the season for a beautifully intimate and unique Christmas concert with carols, extraordinary musical moments, and of course a holiday carol sing-along for you and your family and friends to join. This concert is recorded live at the spacious and beautiful Music Center at Strathmore, with additional virtual performances featuring singers TWC and around the world, as well as special guests, the Duke Ellington School for the Arts chorus led by Dr. Monique Holmes-Spells. Join us for this very special holiday tradition: this year, from home. click here

Daniel Cainer in Virtual Concert - From the creator of Jewish Chronicles and Gefilte Fish & Chips. Smart, warm, funny and profound multi-award winning off-Broadway veteran Cainer is back with more unique stories-in-song. All the human condition is here, lovingly and intelligently depicted: brilliant rhyming, wordplay, great musicianship and haunting tunes you won't forget. The most fun you will have had with your clothes on since lockdown began. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Angel Blue in New York City. The glamorous American soprano, who has taken the Met by storm in recent seasons, gives a live performance that will showcase why she promises to be one of the company's leading divas for years to come. click here

2:00 PM

A Christmas Karen (presented by Seize the Show) - In this brand new reinvention of the Dickens classic, Seize the Show turns the timeless Scrooge story on its head with A CHRISTMAS KAREN. We meet Karen, a modern-day meanie who creates her own drama throughout the Christmas season. As Karen's weary assistant, you move through this one-of-a-kind adventure, making choices that affect the story, and help define the kind of person you want to be. A unique, live action, real time performance and gaming experience! click here

2:30 PM

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Lillias White - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here

4:00 PM

Josh Groban'S FIRST EVER HOLIDAY CONCERT - Josh Groban will take fans on a virtual concert "tour" this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences. Join Josh for his first ever holiday concert. click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

A Very Cajun Christmas with BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet - BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (BeauSoleil), the biggest band in Cajun music and two-time Grammy winner, rings in the holidays with a live-streamed concert of French Music intended to make you grin and have a good time on Saturday, December 19 at 5pm ET / 4pm CT / 2pm PT. Led by Michael Doucet, "a consummate violinist of the highest order" (Pop Matters), BeauSoleil's exuberant offering of Cajun and Creole music, spiced with zydeco, New Orleans jazz, Tex-Mex, folk, and other styles will spark visions of Santa's sleigh pulled by alligators, holiday bonfires on the Mississippi River levees, vibrant Christmas parades, and tables and tables of traditional Christmas seafood gumbo, oyster dressing, red beans and rice, crawfish, and pralines. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

7:00 PM

A Christmas Karen (presented by Seize the Show) - In this brand new reinvention of the Dickens classic, Seize the Show turns the timeless Scrooge story on its head with A CHRISTMAS KAREN. We meet Karen, a modern-day meanie who creates her own drama throughout the Christmas season. As Karen's weary assistant, you move through this one-of-a-kind adventure, making choices that affect the story, and help define the kind of person you want to be. A unique, live action, real time performance and gaming experience! click here

Rockin' Round the Christmas Tree - Leisa Way is no stranger to Theatre Collingwood audiences, who love her and The Wayward Wind Band so much! Now they have created a rockin' good Christmas show for you to enjoy ONLINE from December 19th - January 3rd. Rockin' Round the Christmas Tree is packed full of fun and great music for you to enjoy. It could also make an entertaining Christmas gift! There are no geographical boundaries ONLINE so you can send a gift link to friends anywhere (and no need to worry about the postal or delivery service). click here

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Lillias White - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here

Chain Theatre Benefit: Miracle on 34th Street - While live theater may be closed, The Chain Theatre has found a way to bring the Holiday Spirit into everyone's homes by producing Miracle on 34th Street, Radio Play! A single mother raising her daughter in New York City soon has her world turned upside down by a curious man who claims he is Santa Claus. A story of faith, believing in others, and the magic of the season! This program in the style of an old radio play is sure to warm the hearts of all with a colorful cast of characters. With Miracle on 34th Street, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and State Senator Jose Serrano will be making their Chain Theatre debuts! Johnson, who represents more theatres in New York City than any other City Council member voices his support for the Chain Theatre. click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

Big Band Holidays - Jazz at Lincoln Center: Big Band Holidays returns with a virtual celebration of the most wonderful time of the year! Audiences of all ages will enjoy this show, straight from the stage to your home. click here

Home for the Holidays - Tickets are now on sale for our special virtual fundraising event, "Home" for the Holidays! Experience the magic of Christmas with some of your favorite Totem Pole alumni during this special two-day event. click here

The Doris Dear Christmas Special! - The tradition continues with a live pay per view steaming from the Triad Theater in NYC! The Doris Dear Christmas Special. A live delayed stream also for the west coast!!! Saturday, December 19th | 7:00PM EST | Join Doris Dear and friends in the holiday Rumpus Room for an evening full of stories and songs from the holidays past and present. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special starring Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife! Host and star: Doris Dear Guests: Blake Allen, Lina Koutrakos, Benny Benack III, Karen Mason, Amra Faye Wright, Lisa Yaeger, Sean Harkness, and Kristina Nicole Miller click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Nabucco Starring Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jamie Barton, Russell Thomas, Plácido Domingo, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by James Levine. From January 7, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - SEUSSICAL Reunion with Kevin Chamberlin, Sharon Wilkins, Anthony Blair Hall, Janine LaMana, Michelle Pawk and Rosie O'Donnell! click here

La MaMa's Squirts: Generations of Queer Performance - Tonight will reflect upon those reflections, as Paris engages Guggenheim Award-winning performing artist Daniel Alexander Jones in an evening-length, hybrid dialogue/performance about what it means to look within when the outside world brings so much chaos to our doorsteps. click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: December Edition - Now running for six years, RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 writers. For each round of 7x7, each writer devises one rule & then each creates a new short play incorporating ALL 7 rules.... Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. click here

CHRISTMAS EVE 1953 - Announcing a special online presentation of a reading of a new play CHRISTMAS EVE 1953 - A Story by Tom Hanks Adapted for the stage by James Glossman Presented as a holiday benefit for SHADOWLAND STAGES Starring David Strathairn, Sharon Washington, Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett and Leyu Girma Premiering Saturday, December 19th at 8pm And available for viewing through Tuesday, December 22nd CHRISTMAS EVE 1953 is a story by Tom Hanks that was included in his book "Uncommon Type: Some Stories" - a collection of seventeen wonderful short stories showing that two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks is as talented a writer as he is an actor. This reading is performed with permission of the author. CHRISTMAS EVE 1953 tells the story of Virgil Buell and his wife Delores, who every year on Christmas Eve get the house ready for a celebratory Christmas morning with their kids. And every Christmas Eve, right at midnight, Virgil gets a long distance phone call from his old Army buddy, Bud. Bud's annual call, from somewhere in the world, sends Virgil careening back through the tunnel of memory to the shells and shrapnel of their shared, explosive past. A Yuletide fable of love, loss, redemption and hope. click here

A Virtual Prom for Everyone - Ryan Murphy, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Sofia Deler, and Kerry Washington will join for special appearances. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: 3rd Annual Swingin' With The Music of Christmas - Grab some eggnog and cozy up, we are taking the swingin-est sleigh ride of the season! Join the SWTM series in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year! Swingin' WIth The Music of Christmas features some of your favorite Christmas songs reimagined with a jazzy twist. Performing LIVE for the first time from The Space in Las Vegas, our third annual Christmas celebration will be streamed worldwide with limited in-person seating available. click here

DRAG OUT THE HOLLY: A HOLIDAY DRAG EXTRAVAGANZA - Filmed at Meridian International Center in front of a small, socially-distanced live audience and under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures, Drag Out the Holly features performances by: RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Alexis Michelle, Jujubee, and Peppermint, as well as NYC queen Lagoona Bloo. The four queens are joined by singer-songwriter Bright Light Bright Light and Pennsylvania Representative Brian Sims to perform their own spin on holiday classics with The American Pops Orchestra. Included within the broadcast are various interviews with the featured artists highlighting their coming-out process and what support systems assisted them throughout their journeys. click here

10:30 PM

Sarah Cahill - Celebration of the Centennial of the 19th Amendment - To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Sarah Cahill presents her third concert at CSMA, featuring classical works from her latest project, The Future is Female. The Future is Female is a communal feminist immersive listening experience featuring compositions by women around the globe, ranging from the 18th century to the present day. Sarah's performance includes music by Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Theresa Carreño, and more. click here

Sunday, December 20

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Justin Sayre: Queer and Present Danger - Justin Sayre is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre has been a fixture of the downtown scene in New York, first with their long-running monthly show, The Meeting of the International Order of Sodomites, Bistro Award-winning and two MAC nominations, and with new shows at Joe's Pub like "Peaches, Eggplants, and Tears" and "The gAyBC's," a five-part show which will be released in book form by Chronicle Books later this year. As a playwright, Sayre's work has appeared at Dixon Place, The Wild Project, The Celebration Theatre, The Players Club, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. Sayre was amongst the first class of The Queer Art Mentorship, where they worked with Everett Quentin of Charles Ludlam's Ridiculous Theatre Company on their play, The Click of the Lock. Sayre has written a series of YA Novels, Husky and Pretty, released by Penguin Books. Sayre's first comedy album, The Gay Agenda, was listed as The Comedy Bureau's "Best of 2016." Sayre also writes for television, including CBS's "2 Broke Girls" and Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow. click here

A Candlelight Christmas - The Washington Chorus presents its beloved annual holiday tradition in a series of livestreamed performances that celebrate the spirit of the Christmas season with joy, reflection, and plenty of holiday cheer. Re-imagined as a socially distanced chamber chorus concert led by TWC Artistic Director Eugene Rogers, members of The Washington Chorus are joined by organ, bells, and other instruments of the season for a beautifully intimate and unique Christmas concert with carols, extraordinary musical moments, and of course a holiday carol sing-along for you and your family and friends to join. This concert is recorded live at the spacious and beautiful Music Center at Strathmore, with additional virtual performances featuring singers TWC and around the world, as well as special guests, the Duke Ellington School for the Arts chorus led by Dr. Monique Holmes-Spells. Join us for this very special holiday tradition: this year, from home. click here

2:00 PM

Home for the Holidays - Tickets are now on sale for our special virtual fundraising event, "Home" for the Holidays! Experience the magic of Christmas with some of your favorite Totem Pole alumni during this special two-day event. click here

Richard Skipper with Rita Harvey and Peter Danish - The legendary Richard Skipper welcomes Broadway's Rita Harvey and composer Peter Danish for an hour of conversation and music from their new CD: "SIMPLE PRAYERS FOR CHALLENGING TIMES." The CD is a collection of sacred texts from many faiths set to beautiful new music. In the album, Ms. Harvey returns to her classical roots, and brings to live many familiar texts in all new settings and arrangements. click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

5:30 PM

New Music Horizons - Collaborative Artists in Concert PART II: Bruce Arnold & The Mark Wade Trio - STREAMING ON YOUTUBE New Music Horizons Part II presents two dynamic jazz composers: Bruce Arnold and Mark Wade. Bruce Arnold will present a set of solo acoustic guitar featuring his style of lyrical melodies and raw dissonances. The Mark Wade Trio will follow with their brand of group interplay and expressive improvisation that has brought them an international following. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

7:00 PM

Chain Theatre Benefit: Miracle on 34th Street - While live theater may be closed, The Chain Theatre has found a way to bring the Holiday Spirit into everyone's homes by producing Miracle on 34th Street, Radio Play! A single mother raising her daughter in New York City soon has her world turned upside down by a curious man who claims he is Santa Claus. A story of faith, believing in others, and the magic of the season! This program in the style of an old radio play is sure to warm the hearts of all with a colorful cast of characters. With Miracle on 34th Street, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and State Senator Jose Serrano will be making their Chain Theatre debuts! Johnson, who represents more theatres in New York City than any other City Council member voices his support for the Chain Theatre. click here

Blue Christmas - Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, and a Festivus for the rest of us! Incorporating traditional carols, puppetry, dramatic readings, and a healthy dose of cheek, actor/singer/writer Miriam Pultro (NYC) curates and co-hosts with Uton Onyejekwe (NJ) a nationwide mix of performers for this creative virtual celebration, leaning into our political, isolated year to cultivate warm wishes for 2021. click here

BPN Live: The Broadwaysted Holiday Special - 'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED tells the "hilarious and heartfelt story of Broadwaysted cohosts Bryan Plofsky, Kevin Jaeger, and Kimberly Schmidt's magical journey to rekindle the holiday spirit in a tumultuous and challenging year." The star-studded cast includes James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Patti Murin (Frozen, Lysistrata Jones), Colin Donnell (NBC's "Chicago Med," Violet), Aaron J. Albano (Hamilton, Cats), Nikisha Williams (Hamilton, The Color Purple), Julia Murney (Wicked, Lennon), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!, Chaplin), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical), J. Elaine Marcos (Gettin' The Band Back Together, Annie), Joe Aaron Reid (Dreamgirls, In the Heights), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera, Scotland, PA), Robbie Rozelle, Madison Stratton, Jeremy Abram, Jay Schmidt, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Gabriel Mudd, Kelly Shoemaker, and Will Watt. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Götterdämmerung Starring Deborah Voigt, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Waltraud Meier, Jay Hunter Morris, Iain Paterson, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From February 11, 2012. click here

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony - In celebration of the holiday season, Sarah Brightman will host her first-ever livestream event! Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony will be broadcast from the Christ Church Spitalfields in London. Transforming the iconic setting, Sarah welcomes viewers worldwide into her intimate winter wonderland, breathing new life into a bevy of holiday classics and festive fan favorites, including "Silent Night," "I Believe In Father Christmas," "Ave Maria" and many more. Together with orchestra and chorister from Trinity College, she has invited special guests Aled Jones (the voice of "The Snowman") and choir Gregorian to join her. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Adam Pascal - Adam Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes. He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS' Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, "Model Prisoner" and "Civilian" for Sh-K-Boom Records. Adam was seen recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten! and starred last season as Edward in the new musical Pretty Woman on Broadway. click here

Can't We Put the 'Mas Back in Christmas? - Gather the family 'round the ole laptop, as everyone's favorite crooner will offer a uniquely festive "virtual" night of original holiday music, stories, home videos, merriment, and a few special guests. Broadcasting live from his mother's half-finished basement on Staten Island, the noted entertainer, who rose to prominence at the age of sixteen when he finished third in a Robert Goulet look-a-like contest on the Merv Griffin Show, will present Can't We Put The 'mas Back In Christmas. click here

Justin Vivian Bond: Good Morning Midnight, It's Christmas - Joe's Pub Live! - Joe's Pub and The House of Whimsy Present: Good Morning Midnight, It's Christmas! Starring Justin Vivian Bond, Matt Ray, Nath Ann Carrera, and Claudia Chopek. A Witchy Healing Protocol brought to all solitary practitioners on the Winter Solstice by The House of Whimsy.* *Side effects may include numbness, apathy, cynical laughter, uncontrollable tears, alienation, anal leakage, anal-retentiveness, Anal and the Night Visitors, delusions of grandeur, gender dysphoria, homicidal thoughts, an uncontrollable urge to masturbate, impulse buying, bread baking, stocking stuffing, excessive consumption of alcohol, petty judgements, petty cash, Tom Petty, weight loss, weight gain, weight lifting, waiting for Godot, may contain traces of peanuts, distrust of government, a tendency to spout platitudes, disassociation, free association, Mrs. Sew and Sew, sew what, social isolation, the sound of one hand clapping, silent screams, resentful applause, the clap, hysterical gonorrhea, relapses, prolapses, ecstatic syntax, satanic possession, a messiah complex, a complex set of issues, two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree. click here