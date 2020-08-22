Virtual Theatre This Weekend: August 22-23- with Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and More!

What's streaming this weekend? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 22-23, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, August 22

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

Broadway Cares Virtual 5K - The Broadway Cares Virtual 5K can be completed anywhere, anytime! You can run, walk, hike, bike, leap or jeté. Use the treadmill, sidewalk, park or your living room - it's completely up to you! (If you head outside, just remember to wear a mask and stay socially distant from everyone else.) Everyone in the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K is raising money to make a lifesaving difference for those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses. Your generosity will help provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, housing, emergency financial assistance and other vital services. You're supporting the safety net of programs of The Actors Fund and 470 other social service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. You're also helping to support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism. click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. IMPORTANT INFO: Beginners / Open. No tap shoes are necessary to participate! click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

St Lou Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow (on the internet) - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Music Theatre Wichita - Wichita, KS. Host Wayne Bryan is joined by Paula Leggett Chase, Vincent Corazza, Thomas W. Douglas, Kim Huber, Damon Kirsche, Brian J. Marcum, Karen Robu and Thom Sesma. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | Lyrica Woodruff - This class is for anyone who has mastered the basics and is ready to take their ballet technique to the next stage! Class recommendation level is for intermediate and above. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia Starring Kathleen Battle, Rockwell Blake, Leo Nucci, Enzo Dara, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Ralf Weikert. From December 3, 1988. click here

Judgment Day - Sammy Campo, a deeply corrupt, morally bankrupt lawyer (Jason Alexander), has a near-death experience in which he encounters a terrifying angel (Patti Lupone) who threatens him with eternal damnation. In a desperate attempt to redeem himself, Sammy teams with a Catholic priest (Santino Fontana), who is having his own crisis of faith as he struggles against Church authority (a monsignor played by Michael McKean). Together Sammy and the priest debate the timeless questions of Western philosophy - "morality," "faith," and "Are people any damn good?" - as they form an unlikely bond in this irreverent comedy. click here

8:00 PM

Virtual Rule of 7x7: LimeFest Edition - RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 different writers. For each round of 7x7, every playwright devises one rule & then each playwright creates a new piece incorporating ALL 7 rules.... For this LIMEFEST edition, the show will feature the work of all womxn and non-binary artists. click here

Stars in the House - PIPPIN Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and Matthew James Thomas! click here

PorchlightPalooza - The second night of PorchlightPalooza celebrates Porchlight's commitment to showcasing emerging artists and nurturing young audiences, the presentation of the Luminary Award to Elaine Cohen and Arlen D. Rubin and more surprises! click here

8:30 PM

Evergreen Theatre Collective Presents: LYSISTRATA - ETC is proud to present its inaugural production... LYSISTRATA by Aristophanes, Directed by Ryan P. Mahannah (ETC Artistic Director) click here

11:30 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - WeBop Virtual Summer Term. Introduce your little ones to the joy of jazz. The WeBop Virtual Summer Term explores everything from Latin jazz to Kansas City Swing. Sign up soon before spots run out! click here

Sunday, August 23

7:00 AM

Playing on Air: ST. FRANCIS PREACHES TO THE BIRDS, by David Ives - In the middle of the desert, two vultures find their lunch interrupted by a man of faith. Now, they have a bone to pick with Saint Francis of Assisi. Full of miraculous and mischievous wit, ST. FRANCIS PREACHES TO THE BIRDS by David Ives (Venus in Fur) features Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher), Julie Halston (Tootsie), Matthew Saldivar (Bernhardt/Hamlet), an appearance by the legendary Lois Smith, and a surprise cameo from the playwright. Stay tuned after the performance for a conversation with Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown), the cast, and host Claudia Catania. click here

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

Broadway Cares Virtual 5K - The Broadway Cares Virtual 5K can be completed anywhere, anytime! You can run, walk, hike, bike, leap or jeté. Use the treadmill, sidewalk, park or your living room - it's completely up to you! (If you head outside, just remember to wear a mask and stay socially distant from everyone else.) Everyone in the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K is raising money to make a lifesaving difference for those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses. Your generosity will help provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, housing, emergency financial assistance and other vital services. You're supporting the safety net of programs of The Actors Fund and 470 other social service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. You're also helping to support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Fame' Workshop | Ike Fallon - Bring your leg warmers and get ready to get your 80's on as we dance to FAME! click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

St Lou Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow (on the internet) - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

LimeFest: The Evening Melody - The Evening Melody is a 15 minute virtual performance between Iran and the US. New York based Iranian theatre artist, Deniz Khateri has designed and produced it to experiment with the online theatre medium as a means of the first theatrical live collaboration between these two countries. The evening Melody is a glance at the life of Maryam Shoja, a news reporter in Tehran. The two performances happen at the same time and the audience can watch both Iranian version and American version simultaneously while choosing the language they want to hear. Deniz wants to experiment with audience participation in virtual theatre as well as the role of language and how the aesthetics and choices of these two cultures are similar or different, especially considering that these countries supposedly have no official communication. Each production has a separate team in Iran and the US. The US production is directed by Rebecca Miller , MFA candidate in directing from Columbia University. Iran's production is directed by Deniz Khateri and performed by Sarvenaz Nankali. Costume design by Zohreh Rahmani, Public Relations by Sara Haddadi and Poster by Arvin Fouladifar. click here

BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Town Hall - Featuring Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn), Francis Jue ("Madam Secretary," Pacific Overtures), and Stage Manager Cody Renard (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), and moderated by Mo Brady ("The Ensemblist"), the discussion focuses on job opportunities and unemployment within the theatrical community, and how the Biden-Harris platform addresses these timely issues. click here

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Teen Edition: Today's theme is "College Bound." Please join us as we present two one Act Plays dealing with young people heading to college: ​ 13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview by Ian McWethy andVariations on a Theme by Ed Monk. Starring Simone Clotile, Lex Garcia, Nicole Goldstein, Donovan Rogers. Directed by Jacob Daniel Smith. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Group Singing Technique | Ben Roseberry - In this masterclass, Ben will take you through the essential steps to help you breathe and sing as one, and in a multitude of styles. This class will offer specific, hands on tools and warm ups to help train your ear for harmony and learn to sing and listen at the same time. You will have the opportunity to learn the difference in singing styles ranging from classical to Broadway to Gospel. All from the comfort of home! click here

4:00 PM

Poetic People Power - Can You Hear Me Now? - Poetic People Power will present a virtual reading of its newest show, Can You Hear Me Now?, to honor women's voices as 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the women's right to vote. This spoken word show brings feminist voices to the forefront as poets explore what it means to be heard in their personal lives and at a national level. Poets include Suzen Baraka, Tara Bracco, Shanelle Gabriel, Karla Jackson-Brewer, Angela Kariotis, and Shetal Shah. For 18 years, Poetic People Power has used the expressive art of poetry to explore social and political topics, offering insights and solutions to issues that affect our everyday lives. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Register online at Eventbrite. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel Starring Judith Blegen, Frederica von Stade, Jean Kraft, Rosalind Elias, and Michael Devlin, conducted by Thomas Fulton. From December 25, 1982. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Rachel Bay Jones - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

PorchlightPalooza - Join the 2020 ICON Award recipient Broadway legend Joel Grey for an intimate conversation with Bill Kurtis Aug. 23 - 7 p.m. CDT, via ZOOM, featuring highlights from Grey's career, performances from Porchlight favorite talents and surprise appearances from artists saluting Grey's influence on music theatre! click here

