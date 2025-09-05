 tracker
Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More

Check out what Broadway videos you missed in the week ending September 5, 2025.

By: Sep. 05, 2025
It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Summer has arrived and a new Broadway season has officially begun.  Catch up on all the latest from the week ending September 5, 2025 with videos from Twelfth Night, Operation Mincemeat, and more!

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

So Cast Me Already! with Christopher Sieber

Three dream roles have so far eluded Broadway favorite and two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber. Right now he's busy starring as 'Ernest' eight times a week in Death Becomes Her, but his heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast him already!

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Exclusive: Alex Edelman Discusses Transition From JUST FOR US to Peacock’s THE PAPER

Ahead of the debut of The Paper, the new series set in the world of The Office, we caught up with writer and star Alex Edelman, who discussed working on the show following Just for Us, his hopes for viewers, and what musical his character might like to join for research purposes. Watch it now! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with OPERATION MINCEMEAT's Gerianne Pérez

In this episode, we're checking in with Gerianne Pérez, who is the understudy for three roles in Operation Mincemeat- Monty, Jean Leslie, and Bevan. What's it like covering over half of the show's characters? Watch in this video! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

BEETLEJUICE Will Celebrate Return to Broadway With '41 Days of October' Events

Beetlejuice is heading back to Broadway next month, beginning performances Wednesday, October 8 at The  Palace Theatre. The production will celebrate this Halloween on Broadway with 41 days of fun for fans. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Video: CAN I BE FRANK?'s Morgan Bassichis Talks Art, Activism, and More

On this week's episode of Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, sit down with the extremely talented and charming, multi-discipline artist Morgan Bassichis to talk about their one-person show Can I Be Frank?, now running at the SoHo Playhouse through September 13. Watch in this video! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Video: Richard O’Brien Introduces New Trailer for ROCKY HORROR SHOW Documentary STRANGE JOURNEY

A new trailer has been unveiled for the documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, introduced by creator Richard O'Brien. Check it out now! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's MEXODUS

Performances begin soon for the New York City premiere of the new musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Watch a sneak peek of the new musical in this video! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Video: An OPERATION MINCEMEAT 2-For-1 with Jak Malone & Sam Hartley

What happens when you bring together a Tony Award-winning star and the talented understudy who keeps the magic alive behind the curtain? We’re about to find out! Operation Mincemeat sensation Jak Malone and his brilliant understudy Sam Hartley sit down with us for the first-ever Roundtable pairing of a principal and their standby. Watch in this video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Return of Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare in the Park officially has a new home... or a new version of it's old home! Watch in this video as Broadway comes together to celebrate the special night in the park. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Pete Townshend's QUADROPHENIA, A ROCK BALLET Will Make New York Debut at City Center

Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet will make its New York stage debut this November. Check out a trailer and learn more about the production here! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Video: How Well Does Victoria Clark Remember Her Old Lines?

We know her as Kimmy, Margaret, Marie, and more- but how well does Victoria Clark know those characters? We're putting her to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as she tries to guess which shows she said each of these lines... (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More Image

Video/Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ AT SPHERE Opens in Las Vegas

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is now officially open, and with it, new photos and video footage are available of the immersive experience. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is playing as part of The Sphere

 


