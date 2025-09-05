Videos You Missed This Week: TWELFTH NIGHT, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Summer has arrived and a new Broadway season has officially begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending September 5, 2025 with videos from Twelfth Night, Operation Mincemeat, and more!

Three dream roles have so far eluded Broadway favorite and two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber. Right now he's busy starring as 'Ernest' eight times a week in Death Becomes Her, but his heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast him already! (more...)

Exclusive: Alex Edelman Discusses Transition From JUST FOR US to Peacock’s THE PAPER

Ahead of the debut of The Paper, the new series set in the world of The Office, we caught up with writer and star Alex Edelman, who discussed working on the show following Just for Us, his hopes for viewers, and what musical his character might like to join for research purposes. Watch it now! (more...)

In this episode, we're checking in with Gerianne Pérez, who is the understudy for three roles in Operation Mincemeat- Monty, Jean Leslie, and Bevan. What's it like covering over half of the show's characters? Watch in this video! (more...)

Beetlejuice is heading back to Broadway next month, beginning performances Wednesday, October 8 at The Palace Theatre. The production will celebrate this Halloween on Broadway with 41 days of fun for fans. (more...)

On this week's episode of Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, sit down with the extremely talented and charming, multi-discipline artist Morgan Bassichis to talk about their one-person show Can I Be Frank?, now running at the SoHo Playhouse through September 13. Watch in this video! (more...)

A new trailer has been unveiled for the documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, introduced by creator Richard O'Brien. Check it out now! (more...)

Performances begin soon for the New York City premiere of the new musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Watch a sneak peek of the new musical in this video! (more...)

What happens when you bring together a Tony Award-winning star and the talented understudy who keeps the magic alive behind the curtain? We’re about to find out! Operation Mincemeat sensation Jak Malone and his brilliant understudy Sam Hartley sit down with us for the first-ever Roundtable pairing of a principal and their standby. Watch in this video. (more...)

Shakespeare in the Park officially has a new home... or a new version of it's old home! Watch in this video as Broadway comes together to celebrate the special night in the park. (more...)

Pete Townshend's QUADROPHENIA, A ROCK BALLET Will Make New York Debut at City Center

Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet will make its New York stage debut this November. Check out a trailer and learn more about the production here! (more...)

We know her as Kimmy, Margaret, Marie, and more- but how well does Victoria Clark know those characters? We're putting her to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as she tries to guess which shows she said each of these lines... (more...)

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is now officially open, and with it, new photos and video footage are available of the immersive experience. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is playing as part of The Sphere