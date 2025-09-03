Video: Richard O’Brien Introduces New Trailer for ROCKY HORROR SHOW Documentary STRANGE JOURNEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new trailer has been unveiled for the documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, introduced by creator Richard O'Brien. The film will have a limited theatrical run in over 50 cities starting on September 26, including the Landmark Theatres Nuart in Los Angeles, the Village East by Angelika in New York, and the Music Box Theater in Chicago.

The movie explores Rocky Horror's origins as a London fringe theatre play and its rise as one of the biggest cult films of all time. With intimate access to its creator O’Brien and other major players such as Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Lou Adler, the documentary explores what makes the play and film so singular, including its groundbreaking and transgressive themes, iconic performances, and epic songs that have taken over popular culture.

The movie is directed by Linus O'Brien, son of creator Richard O'Brien. Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror had its UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest, before heading to GAZE Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award.

Strange Journey features new interviews from the film's original cast including Tony Award nominee Tim Curry (Clue, It), Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking), Barry Bostwick (Megaforce, Spin City), Patricia Quinn (Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, The Lords of Salem), and Nell Campbell (Great Expectations, Shock Treatment). Celebrity fans such as Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie, School of Rock) and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel also appear, sharing reflections on Rocky Horror’s cultural impact.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In honor of the milestone, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic, including a tour with the cast, special screenings, commemorative merchandise, and more. Check out the full event lineup here.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.