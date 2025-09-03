Video: Alex Edelman on Transition From JUST FOR US to Peacock’s THE PAPER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following Tony and Emmy Award wins for his solo show Just for Us, Alex Edelman has entered a different era. The comedian is a writer and star on Peacock's The Paper, a new sitcom series set in the world of The Office.

"The truth is, it takes a lot of people to put a solo show on," Edelman shared during BroadwayWorld during a recent interview. "But I was really excited to write for other people for a little bit...I also think it's good for creatives to learn different skillsets time and again, and this was sort of my chance to do that..."

In the series, Edelman plays Adam Cooper, an accountant and newspaper reporter whom he describes as a "sentient golden retriever." He reports to Ned Sampson (played by Tony nominee Domhnall Gleeson), the ambitious new editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth Teller.

"I think that, more than The Office, where the comedy comes from Michael's neediness and the ripples that create around the office, this comes from Ned wanting to build something and being a little big for his britches," explained Edelman of the new show.

Check out the full interview, where Edelman discusses the dynamic between Adam and the other characters, his hopes for viewers of the show, and what musical his character might like to join for research purposes.

The Paper sees the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, and the new editor-in-chief trying to revive it. The Paper will premiere with all 10 episodes on September 4 and has already been renewed for a second season.

Helmed by Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), the series also stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, reprising his role as Oscar Martinez.