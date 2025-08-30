Video: How Well Does Victoria Clark Remember Her Old Lines?

Click Here for More on Line Please!

We know her as Kimmy, Margaret, Marie, and more- but how well does Victoria Clark know those characters? We're putting her to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as she tries to guess which shows she said each of these lines...

You can catch Clark on Broadway in Punch starting September 9 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Learn more abut her new gig!

Clarke has starred in 13 Broadway adventures including Kimberly Akimbo (Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Lortel Awards, Grammy nomination), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), and three Tony noms for Gigi, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and Sister Act. Off-Broadway: When the Rain Stops Falling (LCT – Drama Desk Nomination), A Prayer for My Enemy, The Marriage of Bette and Boo, Marathon Dancing. TV: “The Gilded Age,” “Elsbeth,” “Homeland,” “Pose,” “The Blacklist,” “Almost Family,” “One Royal Holiday.” Film: The Happening, Harvest, Cradle Will Rock, Wanderland. Director: New York City Center’s Encores! (Love Life); Classic Stage Company (Strindberg’s Dance of Death); New York Musical Theater Festival (Newton’s Cradle); and Fredericia Theater in Denmark (The Trouble with Doug). Clark has served as faculty or artist-in-residence for Yale University, Pace University and Duke University. Recordings: Fifteen Seconds of Grace and December Songs by Maury Yeston.