Video: CAN I BE FRANK?'s Morgan Bassichis Talks Art, Activism, and More

On this week's episode of Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, sit down with the extremely talented and charming, multi-discipline artist Morgan Bassichis to talk about their one-person show Can I Be Frank?, now running at the SoHo Playhouse through September 13. The show honors the life and work of queer artist and activist Frank Maya on the 30th anniversary of his passing. Developed from Maya’s original material and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, the piece blends humor, activism, and history into a deeply personal and unforgettable performance.

Morgan shares their journey as a writer, actor, comedian, musician, and activist, reflecting on how residencies and grants have shaped their career and how they continue to balance social justice work with artistic expression. The conversation also dives into the collaborative process behind Can I Be Frank?, working with Sam Pinkleton and the importance of keeping queer stories alive on stage. The episode wraps up with a lighthearted rapid-fire game called “Frankly Speaking,” giving listeners a glimpse into Morgan’s playful side.

Kicking off the episode, Jason and Samantha bring listeners a special mic check, spotlighting two exciting events in New York and Connecticut. Tickets are on sale now for the fifth annual Bridgeport Film Fest happening September 12–14, a weekend of film screenings, panels, and community celebration. They also highlight Masquerade, the brand-new immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera currently playing in Midtown Manhattan!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!