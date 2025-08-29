Video: An OPERATION MINCEMEAT 2-For-1 with Jak Malone & Sam Hartley

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

What happens when you bring together a Tony Award-winning star and the talented understudy who keeps the magic alive behind the curtain? We’re about to find out! Operation Mincemeat sensation Jak Malone and his brilliant understudy Sam Hartley sit down with us for the first-ever Roundtable pairing of a principal and their standby.

From Jak’s showstopping journey to Tony glory to Sam’s stories of stepping into one of Broadway’s most talked-about new musicals, this is a behind-the-scenes peek like no other.

It’s a conversation filled with laughter, insight, and plenty of theatrical sparkle—because when these two share the stage, on or off, the chemistry is undeniable. Tickets for Operation Mincemeat are now on sale, and after hearing this dynamic duo together, you’ll want to grab yours fast. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind Broadway moment, because history (and hilarity) is being made right here at The Roundtable!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!