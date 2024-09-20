Videos You Missed This Week: SUNSET BOULEVARD, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! As the Fall 2024 season gets into full swing, many productions that open in the coming months are hosting events with their casts and creative teams. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending September 20, 2024 with videos from Sunset Boulevard, The Hills of California, Big Gay Jamboree, Maybe Happy Ending and more!

In this video, watch as Ben Jackson Walker and Philippe Arroyo welcome us to their Broadway crib with a champagne toast and an inside look at their lucky Nicholas Cage pillow, bedazzled guitar, character bobbleheads, and of course, cherished gifts from fans. (more...)

She does it all! Broadway, records, TV, All-Stars! Nina West is here! Our buddy Andrew Levitt aka Nina West is here to talk about a boatload of amazing projects on the way!.Nina is back in NYC and coming to 54 Below. Watch in this video! (more...)

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's DC premiere of Primary Trust, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth. The production is directed by Taylor Reynolds. Check out the cast in action in all-new video! (more...)

A Wonderful World has found a new home on Broadway! The new musical, which played in Chicago and New Orleans last year, has officially arrived at Studio 54, and the company made sure that all of the theatre district knew about it. In the video, watch as the company leads a Second Line parade and chats more about what audience can expect! (more...)

In this video, watch as the entire cast and creative team of The Hills of California chats more about what audiences can expect. (more...)

In this episode, Williams spills the tea on her friend and co-director, Michael Grief, who called her to join him in directing The Notebook and how they worked together so seamlessly to maintain one vision. (more...)

Hillary Clinton finally reflects on the pain from the 2016 election and shares the song that's deep inside her soul. Check out an exclusive video clip of 'I Told Ya So' from The Ghost of John McCain, now in performances at SoHo Playhouse. (more...)

In this video, watch as Nicole Scherzinger and the company of Sunset Boulevard gets ready for their close-ups at Starchild at Civilian. (more...)

The Big Gay Jamboree is heading to the Orpheum Theatre! This fall, the kooky craziness of Marla Mindelle (creator of the hit off-Broadway musical Titanique) is back with an even gayer new musical. Watch in this video as the entire company give s a very special sneak peek! (more...)

Maybe Happy Ending is getting ready for Broadway and the excitement is real. In this video, watch as the full company tells us more about what the new musical is all about! (more...)

In this video, we talk about Moulin Rouge!. This show is on an epic trek across the US! I am seeing it at the Fisher Theatre here in Detroit this week, and I am ready! They have assembled an all-star Broadway cast to bring this show to life. (more...)

Empire Records is raising the volume in Princeton, New Jersey! An all-star cast has come together for the debut of the new musical, based on the 1995 film, at the McCarter Theatre Center- just a short train ride from New York City. In this video, watch exclusive highlights from the show and behind the scenes interviews from the cast and creative team. (more...)

Bringing Our Town back to Broadway is personal for Beowulf Boritt. The two-time Tony-winning scenic designer played the Stage Manager in Thornton Wilder's iconic play when he was a just a freshman in high school. Now, he's bringing the story to life again onstage at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Watch in this video as he chats about his inspiration for the design and so much more. (more...)

Performances begin this week for Marla Mindelle's brand new musical, The Big Gay Jamboree. Get a first look at footage from the show's press preview! (more...)

Tonight 'Charmed' and 'Who's The Boss' star Alyssa Milano celebrated her opening night in Chicago on Broadway. Milano is making her Broadway debut tonight in the role of Roxie Hart. Check out video of her first curtain call! (more...)

Get a first look at footage of Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho performing 'Willkommen' in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. (more...)