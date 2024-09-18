Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of New Musical, EMPIRE RECORDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Empire Records is raising the volume in Princeton, New Jersey! An all-star cast has come together for the debut of the new musical (based on the 1995 film) at the McCarter Theatre Center- just a short train ride from New York City.

"[Empire Records] is so on brand for McCarter right now. It's joyful, relevant, beautifully welcoming," McCarter's Sarah Rasmussen told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I love that it's a story about finding belonging, because I think that theatre is such an important place to come together, find that belonging together, and also... just have a ton of fun! The team has talked about this piece being a joy bomb. That's what I've experienced and what audiences have experienced as well."

What's the joy bomb all about? Empire Records: The Musical tells the story of a band of idealistic misfits fighting to save their beloved record store from a corporate takeover. With tactics ranging from desperate to dangerous, the team comes together during a visit by over the hill pop star Rex Manning to discover the true value of friendship, love, and music—all in one extraordinary, unforgettable day.

The cast features Lorna Courtney, Damon Daunno, Taylor Iman Jones, Michael Luwoye, Tyler Donovan McCall, Liam Pearce, Sam Poon, Analise Scarpaci, Eric Wiegand, and Samantha Williams.

"I hope audience feel that we bring them the joy that this film brought me when I was a kid watching it over and over on VHS," explained composer Zoe Sarnak. "[I hope] they feel the sense of community. The piece is so much about having a home when you don't necessarily realize it."

In this video, watch exclusive highlights from the show and behind the scenes interviews from the cast and creative team.