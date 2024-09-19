Video: Schele Williams Opens Up About Her Two-Show Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , sit down with the iconic and extremely talented Schele Williams, who recently directed two musicals on Broadway, The Notebook at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater with Michael Grief and The Wiz at the Marquis Theatre.

In this episode, Williams spills the tea on her friend and co-director, Michael Grief, who called her to join him in directing The Notebook and how they worked together so seamlessly to maintain one vision. She also shared why The Wiz was such an important musical for her growing up as a child and how that translated to her approach as the director of the recently closed production.

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “Broadway Word Association”, Williams talks about performing in the role of Aida on Broadway during its initial run and what inspired her to transition to the role of director from actor!

Episode 102 kicks off with co-hosts Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check that recaps the 4th Annual Bridgeport Film Fest, and the innovative collaboration with the Broadway Podcast Network at the festival.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!