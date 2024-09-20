News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: & JULIET's Philippe Arroyo & Ben Jackson Walker Show Off Their Broadway Crib

Arroyo and Walker play François and Romeo respectively.

By: Sep. 20, 2024
When Ben Jackson Walker and Philippe Arroyo aren't rewriting Shakespeare onstage in Broadway's & Juliet, you'll find them backstage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in their fringe-adorned dressing room! In this video, watch as the duo welcomes us to their Broadway crib with a champagne toast and an inside look at their lucky Nicholas Cage pillow, bedazzled guitar, character bobbleheads, and of course, cherished gifts from fans.

Walker's TV/Film credits include: “Honor Society” (Paramount+), “Orange is the New Black,” “Evil.” Theater: Connecticut Repertory Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, and workshops directed by Liesl Tommy and Michael Greif. He is a graduate of the musical theater program at the University of Michigan.

Arroyo's other theatre credits include: Aladdin First National Tour (Omar); York Theatre’s Penelope (Telemachus); Joe Iconis’ Punk Rock Girl (Dudley); Into the Woods First National Tour (Jack); Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour); TV credits: “Evil” on CBS and “Helpsters” on Apple TV+! BFA, Carnegie Mellon University. 









