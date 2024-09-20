Video: & JULIET's Philippe Arroyo & Ben Jackson Walker Show Off Their Broadway Crib

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When Ben Jackson Walker and Philippe Arroyo aren't rewriting Shakespeare onstage in Broadway's & Juliet, you'll find them backstage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in their fringe-adorned dressing room! In this video, watch as the duo welcomes us to their Broadway crib with a champagne toast and an inside look at their lucky Nicholas Cage pillow, bedazzled guitar, character bobbleheads, and of course, cherished gifts from fans.

Walker's TV/Film credits include: “Honor Society” (Paramount+), “Orange is the New Black,” “Evil.” Theater: Connecticut Repertory Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, and workshops directed by Liesl Tommy and Michael Greif. He is a graduate of the musical theater program at the University of Michigan.

Arroyo's other theatre credits include: Aladdin First National Tour (Omar); York Theatre’s Penelope (Telemachus); Joe Iconis’ Punk Rock Girl (Dudley); Into the Woods First National Tour (Jack); Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour); TV credits: “Evil” on CBS and “Helpsters” on Apple TV+! BFA, Carnegie Mellon University.