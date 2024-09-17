Video: Hanging with Nicole Scherzinger & the Company of SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Honey, I am ready for my close-up," joked Nicole Scherzinger to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. The music and stage star is getting ready to make her Broadway debut this fall in Jamie Lloyd's much anticipated new revival of Sunset Boulevard- an idea he admitted to having in a fever dream.

"We did a production of Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London in 2019 and it was one of the best summers of my life. It was so hard. It was such a challenge. The thing about Andrew's work is that the shows themselves are so intrinsically connected with those original productions," explained Lloyd. "You can't compete with that. You've got to find a new way to tell the story. You've got to find a new way to char t the psychological and emotional journey."

Scherzinger makes her debut as Norma Desmond alongside her London co-stars- fellow Olivier Award winner Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young, and David Thaxton.

"I feel like the score- Andrew's music, Christopher [Hampton] and Don [Black]'s lyrics were written for me," added Scherzinger. "I feel like Norma's soundtrack is my personal soundtrack. It's so cinematic and grand. It's a masterpiece. And I get to tell that story!"

In this video, watch as the company gets ready for their close-ups at Starchild at Civilian.