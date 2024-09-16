Video: Nina West Is the Very Queen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



She does it all! Broadway, records, TV, All-Stars! Nina West is here! Our buddy Andrew Levitt aka Nina West is here to talk about a boatload of amazing projects on the way!.Nina is back in NYC and coming to 54 Below. The excitement is buzzing in the streets! “NINA WEST Is The Very Queen” comes to Broadway’s Living Room Sept. 19th & 20th!

Then Nina is hitting the road with Halloween shows, Pride appearances, and a GIANT Christmas tour that is heading across the country! I already have my tickets for when it comes to Detroit! No matter where you are, what you celebrate, Nina West is for us all!

Plus, Nina lets us know her thoughts on drag, working for Disney, and why these times are as important as ever!

For Tour Dates and Tickets: www.NINAWEST.com

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!