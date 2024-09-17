Video: Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho Perform 'Willkommen' in CABARET

As the Summer theatre season is coming to a close, I think about how fortunate I’ve been to see as many shows as I have this year. I’ve been seeing lots of live theatre as of late, including but not nearly limited to The Prom at Playhouse on Park, The Mystery of Edwin Drood at The Goodspeed Theater, and Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club on Broadway. While I try to see shows as often as I can, really taking the time to see as much as I have been lately has really reminded me of the importance and value of seeing live theatre as a performer myself– something I wanted to cover for this month's topics!