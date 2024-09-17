Video: Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho Perform 'Willkommen' in CABARET

Lambert and Cravalho made their Broadway debuts last night and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025.
You can now watch footage of GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert’s and Auli‘i Cravalho’s first entrances as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Lambert and Cravalho made their Broadway debuts last night in the Tony Award-winning production at the August Wilson Theatre for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025. Get a first look at footage below!
Also joining the production tonight are Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’
Casting for the roles of ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ after March 30 will be announced in the new year.
Cabaret also stars two-time Tony Award winner, 2024 Tony Award nominee, and 2024 Drama Desk Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’
