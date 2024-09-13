Video: Tour Life with MOULIN ROUGE!'s Gabrielle McClinton & Nick Rashad Burroughs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hey Roundtable Friends here at BroadwayWorld! As you may know, I split my time between NY and Detroit! One thing I learned leaving the Big Apple is that art is alive across this country. That is why I will be spending time talking about Broadway tours monthly here on The Roundtable.

This week we talk about Moulin Rouge!. This show is on an epic trek across the US! I am seeing it at the Fisher Theatre here in Detroit this week, and I am ready! They have assembled an all-star Broadway cast to bring this show to life. Gabrielle McClinton has been seen on Broadway in Pippin, Paradise Square, and Chicago. She talks leading this cast in this show-stopping production. Then, Broadway favorite Nick Rashad Burroughs, seen in Tina, Kinky Boots, Something Rotten, and more talks about what life is like on the road. We also revisit that time he got a kiss from Taylor Swift!

All this and so much more here on The Roundtable every Friday on BroadwayWorld!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!