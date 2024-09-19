Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Parades to Studio 54

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Wonderful World has found a home on Broadway! The new musical, which played in Chicago and New Orleans last year, has officially arrived at Studio 54, and the company made sure that all of the theatre district knew about it.

"If I look a little sweaty, it's because I've been walking from 42 Street all the way to Studio 54, jamming with the most amazing New Orleans band in the world," explained leading man James Monroe Iglehart. "We had a great time today, and it was all to celebrate the official opening of the box office!"

The Tony winner plays music legend Louis Armstrong in this new musical, which is set to begin perforances on October 16. Playing a person who is so important to the legacy of jazz music is not a challenge he is taking lightly.

"The biggest challenge has been calming myself down to not be nervous by the challenge [this show] would bring. No disrespect to the other roles I have played, but they weren't real people... and if they were, they were just versions of real people. This is the real guy. I would not want to do anything to disrespect his legacy."

In the video, watch as the company leads a Second Line parade and chats more about what audience can expect!