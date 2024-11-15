Videos You Missed This Week: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, WICKED, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall 2024 is here at last, which means that a whole new bunch of Broadway and off-Broadway still set to open in the coming weeks. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending November 15, 2024 with videos from Maybe Happy Ending, A Wonderful World, Wicked, and more!

The cast and creative team of the highly anticipated Wicked film has had much to rejoycify over lately. Following premiere celebrations in Los Angeles and Mexico City, the party continued last night in New York City. Watch even more highlights from the celebration in this video. (more...)

Video: Mr. Joe Iconis Is Riding the Wave of 'Wavesong'

In this video, we welcome welcome Broadway composer, singer, writer- He Does It All- Mr. Joe Iconis! This is his first time swinging by the Roundtable, and we had a lot to talk about, including his new single, 'Wavesong'. (more...)

In this video, The Great Gatsby understudy extraordinaire Kayla Pecchioni, who is usually onstage eight times a week as Mrs. McKee, breaks down how she manages doing understudy duty as Daisy. (more...)

Kiss Me, Kate, starring Adrian Dunbar and Broadway Royalty Stephanie J. Block comes to cinemas across the US for a limited time only from November 17. Watch an exclusive video clip here! (more...)

Did you know that & Juliet marks social media sensation Charli D'Amelio's first time on Broadway? BroadwayWorld caught up with her in between shows to find out some more of her very own Broadway Firsts! Watch in this video. (more...)

Video: Ruben & Trey Santiago-Hudson Talk Joining Forces for THE OTHER AMERICANS

Now running at Arena Stage is a new work by John Leguizamo- The Other Americans. In this video, watch as director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and his son, Trey Santiago-Hudson tell us all about the new play! (more...)

A Wonderful World, the new musical that tells his story, just celebrated its opening night earlier this week and BroadwayWorld was there! Watch in this video as the cast and creative team come out to celebrate the big night. (more...)

Performers included: Marty Lauter, Chloe Nadon Enriquez, MiMi Scardulla, Colin Cunliffe, Paige Smallwood, Ayla Ciccone Burton, Corinne Munsch, David Merino, Gabi Campo , Brian Russell Care, Maeve Stier ('Mad About the Boy'), Keiji Ishiguro, and Will Ervin Jr. (more...)

John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer officially joined the company of Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, taking over as Christian and Satine respectively. In this video, they're telling us all about their new gig! (more...)

Maybe Happy Ending officially opened to critical acclaim. Watch in this video as Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and the rest of the company check in on opening night! (more...)

It's all about the title roles this episode of The Broadway Cast, and we've got a star-studded panel of Broadway's finest to discuss what it's really like to carry the weight of the show! Watch in this video. (more...)

Audible is presenting The New York premiere of Strategic Love Play, starring Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen. Strategic Love Play is now playing at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. See footage here! (more...)

Video: Teal Wicks Is Bringing Shakespeare to a City Near You

In this video, we sat down with & Juliet tour star Teal Wicks to chat about life on the road, where she is looking forward to performing, and why this show now. (more...)

The Broadway community came together with Project ALS at City Winery NYC for An Evening with Aaron Lazar - a night of music, laughter, and inspiration to benefit Project ALS research. In this video, check out clips of 'I'd Give It All for You,' 'Brave,' 'You Matter to Me,' 'When You Believe,' and more. (more...)