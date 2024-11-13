Video: Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Stars- John Cardoza & Solea Pfeiffer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two new stars have taken the stage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! On October 15, John Cardoza (The Notebook) and Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown) officially joined the company of Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, taking over as Christian and Satine respectively.

"Replacing on Broadway is such an incredible experience because there is no time for doubt, just do it and make it happen! I'm so lucky to get to do this with John... someone who knows the show," Solea told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This company in this building has been so welcoming with open arms and ready to receive our version of the show."

"Satine and Christian are so much of each other's shows and so much of each other's trajectory. When you're out there with someone new it becomes a completely different production and you have to relinquish any preconceived notion of what the story is going to be and build it from the ground up again," added Cardoza. "I'm getting to explore the character in a completely fresh way."

Watch in this video as both chat more about their first performances, how they have relied on each other in their new gig, and so much more!