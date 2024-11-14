Video: Inside Opening Night of A WONDERFUL WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Studio 54 is alive with the music of Louis Armstrong. A Wonderful World, the new musical that tells his story, just celebrated its opening night earlier this week and BroadwayWorld was there.

"I feel so fulfilled," leading man and co-director James Monroe Iglehart told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "I've always wanted to put together a Broadway show. This has been my dream- to be on both sides of the table. The fact that I actually get to do it is nuts! Most people say you can't do it and I've proven you can!"

"I love seeing [audiences] listening," added director Christopher Renshaw. "They enjoy the loud bits, but they're really concentrating and learning. I've heard all sorts of interesting comments afterwards about how much they've learned about this country."

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team come out to celebrate the big night!