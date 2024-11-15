Video: Inside the WICKED NYC Premiere with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Thank goodness November 22 is only a week away! The cast and creative team of the highly anticipated Wicked film has had much to rejoycify over lately. Following premiere celebrations in Los Angeles and Mexico City, the party continued last night in New York City. Next up, the cast will travel to London for one more premiere on November 18.

"What better place to celebrate than in New York? We're really grateful," Ariana Grande told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "Every time we get to do this here it feels more real, because our Broadway family gets to be here."

Erivo was quick to admit that she will most miss the time she has spent with her co-star and friend. "We've been taking care of each other fiercely this entire time. It makes the most amazing experience even more amazing," she explained. "It means that we can really be there for each other. We've been able to help create these parts together because we're in it together."

"I hope [this movie] empowers people, because we felt empowered making it," added director Jon M. Chu. "We're questioning: what does a hero look like? What does a villain look like? What do wickedness and goodness look like? What do you do when you realize that you are in charge of that story? That is such a message for today."

Wicked will officially arrive in movie theatres on Friday, November 22. Watch even more highlights from the celebration in this video.