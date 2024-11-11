The Broadway Cast: Title Roles with Elijah Johnson, Linedy Genao & Adi Roy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into the spotlight with this exciting new episode of The Broadway Cast with Ben Cameron! It's all about the title roles this week, and we've got a star-studded panel of Broadway's finest to discuss what it's really like to carry the weight of the show!

Join host Ben Cameron for a lively roundtable conversation with Elijah Johnson (MJ), Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), and Adi Roy (Aladdin), as they share their incredible journeys to landing those iconic title roles that define some of Broadway's biggest hits! From the excitement and responsibility of playing the lead to the highs, lows, and unforgettable moments onstage, our guests dive deep into the magic and challenges of leading the show.

But it's not all serious talk! Ben and the crew also play a fun and theatre-filled game, testing their Broadway knowledge and throwing in a little friendly competition. Plus, the cast shares their best advice for aspiring performers, reveals the most memorable moments from their Broadway debuts, and opens up about the pressures-and the pure joy-of being the star of the show.

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next Monday for an all new episode. Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content and listen to episodes here.