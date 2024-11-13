Exclusive: KISS ME, KATE Comes to the Big Screen; Watch a Sneak Peek of 'Too Darn Hot'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's too darn hot! Don't miss 'Cole Porter's greatest musical comedy' on the big screen! Kiss Me, Kate, starring Adrian Dunbar and Broadway Royalty Stephanie J. Block comes to cinemas across the US for a limited time only from November 17.

Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, Ridley) and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block (Into The Woods, The Cher Show) lead a stellar cast in a sizzling new 5-star production of Kiss Me, Kate, filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen.

‘A glorious Golden Age spectacular’ (The Telegraph), Cole Porter’s legendary musical comedy has backstage shenanigans, Shakespearean sonnets and singing gangsters – not to mention a romance that’s just too darn hot – and a full-scale orchestra performing the show tune classics Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Too Darn Hot, Always True To You (In my Fashion) and Tom, Dick or Harry.

A simple love story about two people who just can’t stand each other, Kiss Me Kate is unmissable all-zinging entertainment with ‘great songs, hot dancing, smart gags and glorious characters.’ (The Daily Mail)