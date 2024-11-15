Video: Mr. Joe Iconis Is Riding the Wave of 'Wavesong'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week we welcome Broadway composer, singer, writer- He Does It All- Mr. Joe Iconis! This is his first time swinging by the Roundtable, and we had a lot to talk about!

Joe’s new single “Wavesong” is currently available to stream on all major platforms. The song features music & lyrics by Joe Iconis, who also sings lead vocal. It is taken from The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), which will open at Washington D.C.’s Signature Theatre Summer 2025.

He also talks about his upcoming 54 Below Holiday Tradition “The 14th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza!” It is live in Broadway’s Living Room from December 13th to the 15th.

Joe has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over half a billion times. Joe is also the author of the Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!