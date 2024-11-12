Video: Charli D'Amelio Shares Her Broadway Firsts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

Did you know that & Juliet marks social media sensation Charli D'Amelio's first time on Broadway? BroadwayWorld caught up with her in between shows to find out some more of her very own Broadway Firsts!

"My first time standing on a Broadway stage I couldn't talk. I was so confused that this was real life! Also, our stage moves, which was a first for me. I was so excited," she told BroadwayWorld.

Watch in this video and check out photos from inside her first performance here!