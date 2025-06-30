Video: Watch the Final SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Curtain Call

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends concluded its limited run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre following 14 previews and 95 regular performances. After the final performance of "Side By Side," Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga shared final remarks with the crowd, honoring Sondheim and the team that brought his music to life.

"This has been quite a journey for Lea and I. We started in London, then we went to Los Angeles and now we're here on Broadway and, to me, it was such an important show because of the confusion in the world right now and thought an audience needs to see this uplifting, entertaining show so thank you for coming," Peters remarked.

Salonga went on to congratulate the crew behind the scenes, including stage managers, sound team, props team, wardrobe, ushers, and more.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is directed by Matthew Bourne, with artistic consultant Julia McKenzie, and choreographed by Stephen Mear.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends starred two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, and also includes Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company also included Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.

