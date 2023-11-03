Video: Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'

Here Lies Love is currently playing at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Watch the male ensemble of Here Lies Love perform an unplugged version of 'Child of the Philippines' below!
 
Here Lies Love is the groundbreaking new musical currently playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).
 
From Talking Heads frontman and writer of “Stop Making Sense” and “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers comes Here Lies Love.
 
The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angelo Soriano (@gelosaurus)




Fans of Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim now playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street), will have the chance to bid on three exclusive experiences through a Charitybuzz auction that is live now in support of the show's Democracy in Action Ticket Initiative via Producer Hub/The Tank NYC.

Watch Here Lies Love cast members Sarah Kay and Nathan Angelo perform an unplugged version of 'Walk Like A Woman' below!

Watch Here Lies Love Broadway cast members Sarah Kay, Nathan Angelo, and Angelo Soriano perform an unplugged version of 'Opposite Attraction'!

Celebrate GLAAD Spirit Day with a Post-Show DJ Set by Griffin Maxwell Brooks at HERE LIES LOVE. Join us this Thursday, October 19 for a night of music and support.

