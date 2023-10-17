Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY

The cast of Harmony appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform the title song from the show.

The performance featured Chip Zien and the show's Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

Before the performance, writers Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman spoke with the TODAY Show hosts about bringing the musical to Broadway.

"It's kind of surreal that we're actually here but it's very exciting," Manilow shared. "It's ready. We are ready to go."

Harmony is playing Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre with previews starting Wednesday, October 18. Watch the performance below!

The complete cast of Harmony includes Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Allison Semmes, Andrew O’Shanick, Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

Watch the performance here:



