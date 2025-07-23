 tracking pixel
Video: Watch NaTasha Yvette Williams & Lencia Kebede Sing 'The Wizard & I' in WICKED

Williams and Kebede currently star as Madame Morrible and Elphaba, respectively, at the Gershwin Theatre.

By: Jul. 23, 2025
Wicked has released footage of NaTasha Yvette Williams singing the opening of "The Wizard & I" to Lencia Kebede in the Broadway production of the iconic musical. Williams and Kebede currently star as Madame Morrible and Elphaba, respectively, at the Gershwin Theatre.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wicked the Musical (@wicked_musical)

The production also currently stars Allie Trimm (Glinda), Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose), Daniel Quadrino (Boq), Brad Oscar (Wizard), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond). See new photos of the Broadway cast here.

About Wicked on Broadway

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway.  Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.



