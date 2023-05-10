Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26.

Melissa McCarthy took to Instagram to share a new video clip of her performance as Ursula in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The film is set to hit theaters on May 26.

The clip, which also features Halle Bailey, shows Flounder and Sebastian finding Ursula the Sea Witch laying out her deal to Ariel. Ursula offers Ariel a potion that will make her human for three days. If she fails to get Prince Eric to kiss her by sunset on the third day, she belongs to Ursula forever.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Watch the new video clip here:





Video: Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Photo
Video: Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in Disney's 1989 version of The Little Mermaid, praised the live-action film's star, Halle Bailey, at last night's LA premiere. As the stars of the new film attended the blue carpet event, cameras caught a sweet moment between Benson and Bailey embracing. Watch the video now!

Social Roundup: LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After First Screening Photo
Social Roundup: LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After First Screening

Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has been screened in front of a public audience for the first time! Ahead of its May 26 release, check out the first social media reactions to the film from its very first public audience members. The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, and more.

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings Under the Sea in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo
Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

New The Little Mermaid promo videos featuring Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle. The clip features a first look at Diggs and Halle Bailey singing 'Under the Sea' in the upcoming live action movie musical. A behind-the-scenes featurette features new footage, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls.'

Video: Watch a Clip of Kiss the Girl From THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Video: Watch a Clip of 'Kiss the Girl' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

An all new clip from the upcoming live-action film remake of The Little Mermaid aired during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards! Featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, hear a clip of the song 'Kiss the Girl'.


