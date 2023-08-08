Video: Watch Lindsay Heather Pearce & Anastacia McCleskey Sing 'Take Me or Leave Me' in RENT at The Muny

Rent is running at The Muny through August 10. 

Aug. 08, 2023

Watch a clip of 'Take Me or Leave Me' below!

The cast includes Lincoln Clauss (Mark Cohen), Vincent Kempski (Roger Davis), Ashley De La Rosa (Mimi Marquez), Tré Frazier (Benjamin Coffin III), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Maureen Johnson), Anastacia McCleskey (Joanne Jefferson), Evan Tyrone Martin (Tom Collins) and Adrian Villegas (Angel Dumott Schunard), as well as ensemble members Shelby Brown, Ricky Cardenas, Josh Hoon Lee, Sage Lee, Alicia Revé Like, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Eric Shawn, Erica Stephan and Julia Yameen.

This Muny production of the groundbreaking musical is led by director Lili-Anne Brown, choreographer Breon Arzell, with music director/conductor Jermaine Hill and associate choreographer Carollette Phillips.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Raquel Adorno, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Paul Deziel, wig design by Rueben D. Echoles, with production stage manager Kelsey Tippins.

Strength, revolution, survival. 1980s East Village NYC was a place of struggle and angst for impoverished artists living through the AIDS epidemic. They persevered through love and acceptance. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical taught us to measure our life in love. The Jonathan Larson rock musical that defined a generation features the iconic “Seasons of Love,” along with “Light My Candle,” “One Song Glory” and “La Vie Bohème.”

The Muny’s 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

Single tickets and Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit Click Here or call (314) 361-1900.







