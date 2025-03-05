Video: Watch Lencia Kebede Make Broadway History in WICKED Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On March 4, Lencia Kebede made Broadway history as the first Black actor to play Elphaba full-time on Broadway. She made her debut alongside fellow new cast members Allie Trimm (Glinda), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Madame Morrible), Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose) and Daniel Quadrino (Boq).

During curtain call, Kebede was met with uproarious applause. Oprah Daily shared a video from her curtain call, which includes a first look at the brand-new, updated wig for Elphaba. Watch her take her first bow below!

Jenna Bainbridge also made history as the first ambulatory-wheelchair user to play Nessarose in the stage show's history. Watch her take her first bow with Quadrino below.

The new cast members a company that includes Brad Oscar (Wizard), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond). See new photos of the Broadway cast Wicked-Welcomes-Lencia-KebedeAllie-Trimm-and-More-20250304">here.

About Wicked on Broadway

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”