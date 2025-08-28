Video: Watch Jacqueline B. Arnold Sing 'When You're Good to Mama' in CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago has released new footage of Jacqueline B. Arnold performing "When You're Good to Mama" as Matron 'Mama' Morton. The SMASH alum recently joined the cast, alongside Bianca Marroquín and Tam Mutu.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago also features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and J. London as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Matthew Winnegge, Jayke Workman.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.