Video: Watch Full 'The Greatest Show' from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN at D23

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, the greatest show will soon be the greatest stage show. Watch the full, high-def surprise performance where Disney Theatrical Group announced work has begun on a stage adaptation of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. This one-night-only performance took place at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on stage at the Honda Center on August 9, 2024.

Disney on Broadway celebrated its 30th anniversary with a performance of "The Greatest Show" featuring Ryan Vasquez, Aisha Jackson, Josh Strickland, Mykal Kilgore, Anastasia Talley, and Hannah Corneau.

The stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, featuring the Academy Award®-nominated songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will announce production timetable, creative team and cast at a later date.

The Greatest Showman an original movie musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum. The film starred Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.