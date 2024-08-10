Disney Announces THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Musical & West End FROZEN Coming to Disney+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At the D:23 fan event in Anaheim, California - Disney on Broadway celebrated its 30th anniversary with a thrilling medley of performances and exclusive announcements from its hit stage musicals.

Highlights included The Lion King, Aladdin and Hercules, which will open in London’s West End in summer 2025.

The event also featured news about The Greatest Showman, currently in development for a stage musical adaptation, and Frozen, which was filmed on stage in London and will premiere on Disney+ in 2025. Samantha Barks, who will star as Elsa, dazzled the audience with a powerful rendition of Let It Go.”

The stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, featuring the Academy Award®-nominated songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will announce production timetable, creative team and cast at a later date.

The Greatest Showman an original movie musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum.

The Greatest Showman was directed for the screen by filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by GRAMMY, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen).

The film starred Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, receiving 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.