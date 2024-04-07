Video: Watch Footage from THE GREAT GATSBY Sitzprobe

The production, now in previews, is scheduled to open at the Broadway Theatre on April 25.

Previews have begun for The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Check out a sneak peek at footage from the sitzprobe here!

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Tony Award-nominated Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada lead the cast as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. Rounding out the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan BakerSara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.




