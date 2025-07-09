Video: Watch 'Fixer Upper' From Disney's FROZEN at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Itâ€™s a little bit of love â€” and a whole lot of magic! Watch a new clip of "Fixer Upper" from The Muny's production of Frozen. The video features Patti Murin reprising her Broadway performance as Anna andÂ Jelani RemyÂ as Kristoff. The new production of the Disney on Broadway musical runs through July 14.

The show also includesÂ Hannah Corneau (Elsa),Â Bobby ConteÂ (Hans),Â Kennedy KanagawaÂ (Olaf), Andrew A. Cano (Sven),Â Jared GertnerÂ (Weselton), Maliah Strawbridge (Young Elsa) and Isla Turner (Young Anna),Â Bri Arcangioli, Kaley Bender,Â Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Caroline Geringer,Â Jack Gimpel,Â Gabriel Kearns,Â Ryan Lambert,Â Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Katerina V. Papacostas, Coty Perno, Rich Pisarkiewicz,Â Ann Sanders, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu,Â Kelly Sheehan,Â Cecilia Snow,Â Chris Stevens,Â Meridien TerrellÂ andÂ Jonah D. Winston.

The creative team for Disney's Frozen is led byÂ John TartagliaÂ (director), Patrick O'Neill (choreographer) andÂ Darryl ArchibaldÂ (music director/conductor).