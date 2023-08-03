Video: Watch Constantine Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW

Rock & Roll Man is now running at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street). 

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 2 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 4 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis, performed a medley on The View this morning.

The musical celebrates the life of the trailblazing DJ Alan Freed. Rock & Roll Man is now running at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street). Watch the video of the performance below!

In addition to Maroulis (Alan Freed) and Joe Pantoliano (Leo Mintz / Morris Levy), the cast of Rock & Roll Man includes Bob Ari as J. Edgar Hoover, Rodrick Covington as Little Richard, Valisia LeKae as Lavern Baker, Joe Barbara, Jamonté, Andy Christopher, Natalie Kaye Clater, Lawrence Dandridge, AJ Davis,  Autumn Guzzardi, Anna Hertel, Matthew S. Morgan, Chase Peacock, Dominque Scott, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Eric B Turner.

Rock & Roll Man chronicles the remarkable life of Alan Freed (played by Constantine Maroulis), the boundary-smashing disc jockey rebel who popularized the records that became the foundation of rock.

With an original score that also includes genre-defying hits like “Rock & Roll Music,” “I Put A Spell On You,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Lucille,” “Peggy Sue,” “Jim Dandy,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Yakety Yak,” “Maybellene,” “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly,” and more, this edgy and inspiring new musical comes to New York after two sold-out critically acclaimed developmental productions at Bucks County Playhouse and the Berkshire Theatre Group.

The music of Rock & Roll Man features some of the most well-known rock & roll classics created by legends such as Little RichardChuck BerryLavern BakerBuddy HollyBo Diddley, and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well as explosive original songs by Gary Kupper.

Watch the performance here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform Johnny B. Goode as Marty McFly Photo
Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'

Check out photos and video of Back to the Future the Musical on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Broadway & Beyond to Host Event for Stage Managers of Color Photo
Broadway & Beyond to Host Event for Stage Managers of Color

Find out all the details about Broadway & Beyond's upcoming fall networking event exclusively for stage managers of color. Discover the date and location of this exciting opportunity to connect and network within the industry.

3
Kate Burton, John Cariani & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Photo
Kate Burton, John Cariani & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival

Get the latest updates on the star-studded performances at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, including appearances by Kate Burton, John Cariani, and more. Find out when and where you can catch these exciting shows.

4
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for RENT at The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for RENT at The Muny

Check out rehearsal footage for Rent at The Muny!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & MoreTaylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
ASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital ReleaseASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital Release
caro♡ Releases 'from the heart <3' From 'wild at <3'caro♡ Releases 'from the heart <3' From 'wild at <3'
Florence Based DJ/Producer Matisa Shares Club-Ready Four Track EP 'Tongue'Florence Based DJ/Producer Matisa Shares Club-Ready Four Track EP 'Tongue'

Videos

Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer Video
Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer
Exclusive: Watch the STAR TREK Musical Episode Opening Number Video
Exclusive: Watch the STAR TREK Musical Episode Opening Number
Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
ALADDIN

Recommended For You