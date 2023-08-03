Video: Watch Constantine Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis, performed a medley on The View this morning.

The musical celebrates the life of the trailblazing DJ Alan Freed. Rock & Roll Man is now running at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street). Watch the video of the performance below!

In addition to Maroulis (Alan Freed) and Joe Pantoliano (Leo Mintz / Morris Levy), the cast of Rock & Roll Man includes Bob Ari as J. Edgar Hoover, Rodrick Covington as Little Richard, Valisia LeKae as Lavern Baker, Joe Barbara, Jamonté, Andy Christopher, Natalie Kaye Clater, Lawrence Dandridge, AJ Davis, Autumn Guzzardi, Anna Hertel, Matthew S. Morgan, Chase Peacock, Dominque Scott, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Eric B Turner.

Rock & Roll Man chronicles the remarkable life of Alan Freed (played by Constantine Maroulis), the boundary-smashing disc jockey rebel who popularized the records that became the foundation of rock.

With an original score that also includes genre-defying hits like “Rock & Roll Music,” “I Put A Spell On You,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Lucille,” “Peggy Sue,” “Jim Dandy,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Yakety Yak,” “Maybellene,” “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly,” and more, this edgy and inspiring new musical comes to New York after two sold-out critically acclaimed developmental productions at Bucks County Playhouse and the Berkshire Theatre Group.

The music of Rock & Roll Man features some of the most well-known rock & roll classics created by legends such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Lavern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well as explosive original songs by Gary Kupper.

Watch the performance here:



