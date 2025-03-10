Video: Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Take His Final Bow in HELL'S KITCHEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brandon Victor Dixon took his final bow in Hell's Kitchen on Sunday, March 9. Dixon received a Tony Award nomination for his performance as “Davis” in the hit Alicia Keys musical. Watch a video of him taking his final bow in the production, embraced by current stars Jessica Vosk and Kecia Lewis.

"You’re amazing @brandonvdixon," Alicia Keys commented on the post. "Thank you for giving Davis so much truth and honesty and depth and complexity!!!! You will be missed brother!! Big love!!!!!!!!!

Dixon will be succeeded by nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, who joins the cast on March 11 as “Davis” for 13-weeks only.

Hell's Kitchen's star Maleah Joi Moon, who originated and received a Tony Award for their performance as “Ali,” will play their final performance on Sunday, March 30. Current “Ali” understudy, Jade Milan, will assume the role through May 25, 2025, with Gianna Harris serving as the “Ali” alternate. Additional casting for “Ali” will be announced at a later date.

The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.