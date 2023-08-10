Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'Only a Matter of Time' on GMA3

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is officially on Broadway! Below, watch as Casey Likes and the rest of the cast take over Times Square to perform "Only a Matter of Time" on GMA3!
Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.
Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.
