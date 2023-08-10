Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'Only a Matter of Time' on GMA3

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 3 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is officially on Broadway! Below, watch as Casey Likes and the rest of the cast take over Times Square to perform "Only a Matter of Time" on GMA3!

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series. 
 
Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform The Power of Love and Back In Time on GMA Photo
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is officially on Broadway! Below, watch as Casey Likes and the rest of the cast take over Times Square to perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back in Time' on GMA.

2
Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway Photo
Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway

Back to the Future is officially on Broadway! Three years after its UK premiere and almost four decades after its big screen debut, the beloved film is now on its way to becoming an equally adored musical. Much of the show's creative team is very familiar with the source material.

3
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opens on Broadway tonight, Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. Read reviews for the production!

4
Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform Johnny B. Goode as Marty McFly Photo
Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'

Check out photos and video of Back to the Future the Musical on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee
Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug
Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee
Back to the Future the Musical OUTATIME keychain Back to the Future the Musical OUTATIME keychain

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOVideo: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Tony Winner Melba Moore Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of FameTony Winner Melba Moore Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA StageJeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA Stage
HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox ExperienceHAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience

Videos

Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You