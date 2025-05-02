Video: WICKED Stars Perform 'OzCapella' Version of 'What Is This Feeling?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jordan Litz and his Wicked co-stars have returned with another installment of the "Swankified Stairwell Sessions." This time, he is joined by Allie Trimm and Mary Kate Morrissey for a performance of "What Is This Feeling?" from the hit Broadway musical.

"OzCapella is back with one of the most underrated songs in the show," Litz captioned the social media post. "Front to back, this thing kicks so we were excited to tackle this and put our spin on it. Enjoy!"

Previous installments of the Swankified Stairwell Sessions have included "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with The Wiz star Nichelle Lewis and "As Long As You're Mine/I'm Not That Girl."

Litz reminded followers to stay tuned as they have "a bunch of cool tunes planned coming up."

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked celebrated its 20th Anniversary on Broadway last October.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5.5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”