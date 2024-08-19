Video: THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Joins WICKED Cast Members For Performance of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'

Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz returned to the stairwell in the Gershwin Theatre for another round of 'Swankified Stairwell Sessions'.
Wicked cast members Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz returned to the stairwell in the Gershwin Theatre for another round of 'Swankified Stairwell Sessions', their TikTok series of a capella covers. This time, they were joined by Nichelle Lewis, who played Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway, for a rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
"We want to wish our friends over at The Wiz on Broadway an incredible final performance and a huge congratulations," the caption reads. "To celebrate this beautiful broadway run, enjoy our OzCapella take on one of the most iconic songs ever written!"
Check out the video!
@thelitzjordan
“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” - Swankified Stairwell Sessions (feat. Nichelle Lewis) Dorothy dropped into our stairwell to add her breathtaking voice to this special Oz crossover! We want to wish our friends over at @THE WIZ on Broadway an incredible final performance and a huge congratulotions. To celebrate this beautiful broadway run, enjoy our OzCapella take on one of the most iconic songs ever written!#wicked #wickedmusical #thewiz #swankifiedstairwellsessions #jordanlitz #marykatemorrissey #allietrimm #nichellelewis @WICKED the Musical @MarySpaceKate @Alig8tor @Nichelle Lewis♬ original sound - Jordan Litz
Videos